The Indian sub continent is now bracing for the second cyclone this summer. After cyclone Amphan, which hit the shores of Bay of Bengal ravaged through West Bengal, its now the turn of India’s western coast.

Meteorological circles have named the cyclone which is headed towards the coastline of Maharashtra and Gujarat along the Arabian Sea, as ‘Nisarga’.

It currently lies as a depression 490 km from Mumbai, 280 km from Goa’s capital city and 710 km from Surat district in Gujarat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the depression intensified into a deep depression at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The deep depression is set to turn into a cyclonic storm in 12 hours and then into a severe cyclonic storm in subsequent 12 hours.

Low pressure, depression and deep depression are the first three levels used by the IMD to classify cyclones based on their intensity.

It is likely to cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar town in Raigad district and Daman as a severe cyclonic storm on Wednesday.

IMD’s Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has said that the severe cyclonic storm will have a wind speed of 90-105 kmph when it crosses the coast on June 3.

According to Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, it will be the first-ever cyclone in recorded history to hit the Maharashtra coast in June.

Whereas, as per another researcher, Vineet Kumar at the same institute, ‘Nisarga’ will be only the second cyclone in recorded history that will be hitting the Maharashtra coast in the pre-monsoon season i.e. April-June.

“The one and only cyclone in the past that hit Maharashtra coast in the pre-monsoon season was May 1961 cyclone,” he said.

The IMD Director General also said that the cyclonic storm will affect the coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, more than Gujarat and neighbouring states.

“As per our predictions, Maharashtra coastal districts like Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Thane, Raigad, Mumbai and Palgarh will be more affected by it.”

The Central Water Commission has sounded flood alert for Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Thane, Mumbai, Palgarh and Nasik districts of Maharashtra, Daman district of union territory of Daman and Diu, Silvassa district of Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Valsad district of Gujarat.

There could be inundation in low lying areas, townships, and city areas. Wind speed could also cause damage to trees, telephone, and electric poles, Mohapatra warned.

Due to its influence, the east central Arabian Sea and south east Arabian Sea is currently rough. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea till Thursday near Kerala, Lakshadweep, coastal Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

