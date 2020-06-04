As a result of talks at Presidential level, Iran and Turkey have reopened the key border crossing of Bazargan on Thursday for trade exchanges. The trade restart happens after a three-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bazargan border crossing reopened at 10.30 a.m. on Thursday, Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesperson for the Iranian Customs Administration, Ruhollah Latifi.

He said that Iranian and Turkish trucks were allowed to pass through the border point on the condition that the health protocols agreed between the two sides are respected.

Last week, Iranian and Turkish Presidents discussed reopening of air and land borders between the two countries as novel coronavirus infections and fatality have taken downward trends on both sides of border.

The closure of the borders between Iran and Turkey over the past three months has caused a decline of 70 per cent in trade between the two countries compared to the corresponding period last year.

