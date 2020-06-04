Calling it a step in the right direction, Sharjah Airport Authority, SAA, has welcomed the decision of government agencies to open airports for transit flights. The Authority also indicated that this decision comes on par with the policy of progressive economic openness that the UAE has committed to.

In conjunction with Sharjah Airport’s announcement of its full readiness for the return of operations, Ali Salim Al Midfa, SAA Chairman, said that the decision heralds the full opening of all world’s airports and the return of travel and tourism movement.

He stressed that SAA has taken all necessary steps and made needed preparations, both in terms of operational and organisational procedures on the one hand, and health and preventive measures that guarantee the smooth flow movement at the airport, and health and safety of passengers and employees, on the other hand.

Al Midfa expected that airlines would start resuming their flights to some destinations that witness a high demand for travel to and from the Emirate of Sharjah, which is considered a centre of business, tourist and commercial traffic.

