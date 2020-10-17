Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared the first look of her upcoming project, The White Tiger. She says the film is powerful and will make you uncomfortable even as it entertains.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared stills from the film directed by Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani. She also penned a note about the story.

“So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER – directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel?” she wrote.

“This is a story about a family and the plight of one man — Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I’ve ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time.

“Balram’s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival,” Priyanka wrote.

She also praised her co-actor Rajkummar Rao.

“Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in india, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you,” she wrote.

The actress, who is married to American pop singer Nick Jonas, shared a picture of a news article about “The White Tiger”, based on Aravind Adiga’s book of the same name.

Priyanka Chopra.

She shared that she read the book many years ago.

“And I was immediately enraptured by the kaleidoscope that was Aravind Adiga’s powerful story. So when I heard it was being made into a feature – I knew this was a project I had to be a part of. To bring this story to life for audiences around the world, as both an Executive Producer and a supporting Actor, is my honour,” she wrote.

It has been an “immersive experience” for Priyanka to work with Ramin Bahrani.

“He sees the world differently. His vision is unique. It was my pleasure to be directed by him.”

Talking about her role, Priyanka said: “In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then… life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy.”

“This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands,” she added.

Advertisements

