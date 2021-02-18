India as a developing nation facing a number of challenges from different sectors. Movies always behave like a mirror of society and it draws the the pressures and stigmas of the nation on screen in an artistic way.

India China face off is an ongoing trouble among a number of issues in the nation. War or internal disputes are always favorite topics for film makers, which was well depicted by so many in the past.

The upcoming war drama web series 1962: The War In The Hills offers a glimpse into the lives of the soldiers who stood rock solid against Chinese troops dedicating their lives for the security of the nation. A trailer of the 10-episode series was launched on Monday.

Mahesh Manjrekar

Talking about the series, director Mahesh Manjrekar shared: “1962: The War In The Hills is the result of a life-long dream of bringing alive a part of history that has been long forgotten. The journey of these 125 soldiers, while inspired by true events, is a story that needed to be told.”

Abhay Deol

“This project has been monumental in every sense — from shooting in real locations, to recreating the 1962 era through setups, costumes and more. But this story is not limited only to the battleground, it takes us beyond into the lives of these soldiers as they grapple with love, longing and loss,” the filmmaker added.



The series casts Abhay Deol as Major Suraj Singh, the charismatic leader of a small battalion called C Company.

“To me, it feels like a personal responsibility to deliver the strength of Major Suraj Singh, to showcase his brave exterior as he leads his troop in a battle to the last stand, while also dealing with life as a father and husband. It’s an extraordinary story about courage that is relatable to everyone, no matter which community or culture they belong to,” said Deol.



The series is based on the story of 125 Indian soldiers who fought against 3,000 Chinese in a historic battle, and it also features an ensemble cast including Akash Thosar, Sumeet Vyas, Rohan Gandotra, Annup Soni, Meiyang Chang, Mahie Gill, Rochelle Rao and Hemal Ingle in key roles.



The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial has been written by Charudutt Acharya. 1962: The War in the Hills will stream on Disney + Hotstar VIP and Disney + Hotstar Premium from February 26.

