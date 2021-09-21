The “living legend” has won three National Film Awards for Best Actor, seven Kerala State Film Awards and 13 Film fare Awards South. In 1998, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri for his contributions to the art…reports Asian Lite News.

Actor Mammootty, our dearest ‘Mammookka’ completed his golden jubilee in the film industry. Incidentally Sathyan’s last film in 1971 — ‘Anubhavangel Paalichakal’ which he did not live to complete was Mammootty’s first and since then he has had a hugely successful career.

On the occasion of the Golden Jubilee celebration of Kerala’s most popular icon, a music album was released on the social media pages of most of the Malayalam cinema celebrities including Manju Warrier and Prithviraj Sukumaran, honouring him. The screenplay of the album was produced by celebrities and F M Studio production is done by Yousaf Lensman.

Vijay Yesudas, Afsal Isamail, Vaishnav Girish, Sannidhanandan, Sachin Warrior, Ishan Dev, Ajmal Muhammed, Meril Ann Mathew, Meenakshi Jayakumar and Fidha Fathima sang in the loveable tribute. The album is in seven different languages – Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, English and Arabic. The lines in Malayalam is written by famous lyricist and state award winner B K Harinarayanan, in Urudu by Fousiya Abobaker & Yahia Thalankara, in Tamil Suresh Kumar Raveendran, In Telugu and Kanada Vinod Vijayan, Shaji Chundan (English), Abdul Azeez (Arabic). Fayiz Muhammed is the composer.

Apart from playback singers, Evania Nash, model and child artist, dancers from Dubai based Jaz Rockers and many children are part of this album. K K Moideen Koya, Faisal Nalakath UK, Rasal Puthanpally, Shamsi Tharoor, Nash Varghese, Shaine Rayms ,Sinjo Nellisery, Sunny Maliyekkal USA are the people behind this accolade. Mamootty fans have cherished the song within hours of its release.

Afer his first film, Mammootty was noticed in ‘Vilkanundo Swapnangal’, scripted by another legend M.T.Vasudevan Nair. He has never had to look back and has over 400 films in Malayalam and other South Indian languages besides in English in his five-decade-long career.

On September 7, the living legend touched 70, but he continues unabated. A string of southern film personalities such as Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Prithiviraj Sukumaran, among many others, have wished Malayalam superstar on the milestone day.

Apart from the filmy man, he is gentle and kind-hearted to others. His charity work can only be best called “biblical”, “But when thou doest alms, let not thy left hand know what thy right hand doeth,”. All the Malayali community around the world wish to see him on the silver screen in the future years, not just because of his talents, but for the passion and compassion he keeps with him throughout these years.

