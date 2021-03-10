Directed by American-Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani and based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, ‘White Tiger’ is a special movie for Indians. It have many ‘Indian’ connections. Actor Adarsh Gourav has been nominated in the Leading Actor category for his role in “The White Tiger” at the BAFTA Awards 2021. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced its list of nominees for the year on Tuesday, which includes a record breaking number of female directors.
This year also sees the most diverse set of nominations. Notable nominees include ones in the Leading Actress category for Radha Blank for “The Forty-Year-Old Version”, Maria Bakalova for “Borat Subsequent Film” and Dominique Fishback for “Judas And The Black Messiah”.
In the Leading Actor, Adarsh Gourav will compete with late actor Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Anthony Hopkins for “The Father.”
“The White Tiger” also received nomination for Ramin Bahrani in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.
Here’s the list of the nominees at the upcoming BAFTA awards:
Best Film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young WomanThe Trial Of The Chicago 7
Leading Actress
Bukky Bakray: Rocks
Radha Blank: The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby: Pieces Of A Woman
Frances McDormand: Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku: His House
Alfred Woodard: Clemency
Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed: Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav: The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins: The Father
Mads Mikkelsen: Another Round
Tahar Rahim: The Mauritanian
Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar: Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali: Rocks
Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback: Judas And The Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe: County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn: Minari
Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya: Judas And The Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan: Calm With Horses
Alan Kim: Minari
Leslie Odom Jr.: One Night In Miami
Clarke Peters: Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci: Sound Of Metal
Rising Star
Bukky Bakray
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Sope Dirisu
Outstanding British Film
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
His House
Limbo
Moffie
Rocks
Saint Maud
Film Not In The English Language
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Miserables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Documentary
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
Animated Film
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Director
Another Round: Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth: Shannon Murphy
Minari: Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland: Chloe
ZhaoQuo Vadis, Aida?: Jasmila Zbanic
Rocks: Sarah Gavron
Original Screenplay
Another Round: Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank: Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman: Emerald Fennell
Rocks: Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial Of The Chicago 7: Aaron Sorkin
Adapted Screenplay
The Dig: Moira Buffini
The Father: Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
The Mauritanian: Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
Nomadland: Chloé Zhao
The White Tiger: Ramin Bahrani
Original Score
Mank: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari: Emile Mosseri
News Of The World: James Newton Howard
Promising Young Woman: Anthony Willis
Soul: Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
