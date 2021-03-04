Darlings is pitched as a quirky story about a mother-daughter duo.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt says she is “thrilled” to co-produce her upcoming starrer “Darlings” under her brand new banner Eternal Sunshine Productions along with Shah Rukh Khans Red Chillies Entertainment.



The film, which marks Alia’s debut as producer, is a mother-daughter relationship story that features Alia alongside Shefali Shah. The film also features Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

“I am really excited to be part of Darlings; it’s a powerful story with a lot of humour and doses of dark comedy. I am thrilled to have Darlings as my first film as producer, that too in collaboration with my favourite, Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies,” Alia says.

“Darlings” is also director Jasmeet K Reen’s first venture. “With the brilliant Alia and Shefali portraying the mother-daughter duo, along with exceptionally talented Vijay (Varma) and Roshan (Mathew) we have a dream cast and the perfect ‘partners in crime’ if I can call them that. We couldn’t have asked for anything more and now I can’t wait to get on the floor!,” says Jasmeet, who has also written the film along with Parveez Sheikh.

The film is a dark comedy set against a lower middle class neighbourhood in Mumbai. The story follows the lives of a mother-daughter duo as they navigate through crazy circumstances.

‘Eternal Sunshine’

Actress Alia Bhatt has launched her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions. She has posted her company’s logo on Instagram along with the official announcement.



“And I am so happy to announce… PRODUCTION! Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales,” she wrote on Sunday night.



Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen too posted about the production house on her Instagram page.

The news about Alia’s production house has been doing rounds since 2019 but nothing official was said about it so far.



Alia will soon be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and also has “Brahmastra”, “RRR” and “Darlings” lined up over the next months.

