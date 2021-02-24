First time Alia-Sanjay Bhansali duo on screen. A film reportedly revolving around the life of a brothel owner and matriarch.

Bollywood charm girl Alia Bhatt’s new movie Gangubai Kathiawadi ready for theatre release. Actress herself took to social media for announcing the release date for the movie. Sanjay Bhansali directed movie will be reaching in theatres on July 30.

“in cinemas 30th July, 2021 Red heart #GangubaiKathiawadi #SanjayLeelaBhansali @prerna982 @jayantilalgada @PenMovies @bhansali_produc, (sic),” Alia posted along with the poster of the film.

This is the first time that Bhansali directs Alia. The story revolves on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.

Besides Alia, the film also features Ajay Devgn and Vikrant Massey.

The film was scheduled to release on September 11 but got delayed due to lockdown.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt shared a stunning Instagram picture in a hot pink bikini, posing with best friends Anushka and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

“Heal, learn, grow, love,” Alia wrote as the caption.

The actress is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, close friend and actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and her sister Anushka Ranjan Kapoor.

She is also a part of SS Rajamouli’s “RRR”, co-starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. Her other big upcoming release is Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra”, where Alia shares screen space with rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

