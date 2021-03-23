Choreographer Geeta Kapur also judges the show. “Super Dancer: Chapter 4” will air on Sony Entertainment Television from March 27…reports AsianLite News.

Shilpa Shetty is fitness enthusiast and active actress in Bollywood. Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who judge the dance reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4” alongside filmmaker Anurag Basu, says the latter is fun to be with on set.

“Dada is fun to be around with. He is like a mischievous kid on the set. He is always making us laugh and has a peculiar style of speaking which is entertaining and endearing,” she says.

She adds that he is a big prankster.

“He is always up to some prank and looks for an opportunity to pull our leg. But, on a serious note, Dada is warm and affectionate and playing pranks is his way of expressing that affection. Both Geeta and I enjoy his company,” she says.

