She is coming back to scare you. The horror-comedy film has been directed by Pavan Kirpalani, who earlier made Ragini MMS and Phobia… reports Sunny Sharma for Asian Lite News

Another scary movies is getting ready for big release. Bhoot Police, a horror-comedy pack entertainer ready to hit theatres in September 10. Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor are part of this new release.

“SAIF – ARJUN: #BHOOTPOLICE ARRIVES ON 10 SEPT 2021 + TEASER POSTER… #BhootPolice – the horror-comedy starring #SaifAliKhan, #ArjunKapoor, #JacquelineFernandez and #YamiGautam – to release in cinemas on 10 Sept 2021… Directed by Pavan Kirpalani,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Tuesday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrq4nRPe3YY

Shoot for the film began in last November and was completed by February 5. The film has been shot across Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai and Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer.

The horror-comedy film has been directed by Pavan Kirpalani, who earlier made Ragini MMS and Phobia.

‘Bhediya’ to release on April 14

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon on Sunday announced the release date of her upcoming horror comedy film “Bhediya” opposite actor Varun Dhawan through an Instagram post.

Bhedia

The actress announced the release date of the film in an interesting manner with the teaser.

Addressing the popular horror comedy film “Stree” and upcoming film “Roohi”, she captioned it as “#STREE aur #ROOHI ko #BHEDIYA ka pranaam. In cinemas on April 14, 2022”.

The film teaser shows the silhouette of a man turning into a werewolf and announced the release date.

Actor Varun Dhawan, too, announced the film through his Instagram post in a similar fashion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdsa-Z1a_qc

The supernatural film is being directed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

“Bhediya” is said to be part of Producer Dinesh Vijan’s ‘horror universe’.

Besides this, Kriti Sanon would be seen in films like “Mimi” and “Bachchan Pandey”.

Also Read-“Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship” brings horror back

Read More-PICS: Horror Show

Advertisements

