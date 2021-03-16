Esha recently finished shooting for a Hindi film and is waiting for its official announcement…reports Asian lite news.

Pandemic era is of course a ‘reentry’ period for stars of Bollywood. Actress Esha Deol Takhtani is ready to face the camera again. Esha, a mother of two toddlers, has announced that she is gearing up for the lights, camera and action.

“By the grace of God I am getting good work offers and I am so ready to face the camera again! Also staying fit is always a top priority for me so I have lost all the weight I needed to and am back to my toned self,” Esha said.

“I have been reading many scripts. I have already finished working in one project and currently I am busy with the prep work of my next which will start by mid of this year and I am really excited about it,” she added.

“When I was approached with the script, I felt this is a story that has to be told. I am very sure that every woman will identify with this film. Also it has a beautiful message,” Esha shared about her upcoming film.

The actress was last seen in the short film “Cakewalk” directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, which released in February 2019. She is now open to exploring different characters on the big screen as well as digital platforms.

