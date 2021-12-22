The film, which has been produced by Jio Studios, features Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead and will hit screens on February 25…reports Asian Lite News.

Several top actors from the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries including Suriya, Jyothika, Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubatti, Khushbu Sundar and Nazriya on Tuesday released the first look of choreographer-turned-director Brindha Gopal’s film ‘Hey Sinamika’.



Tweeting the first look picture herself, dance choreographer Brindha Gopal, who is turning director with this film, said, “Wait is over. Presenting the super colourful First Look. The dashing Dulquer Salmaan as Yaazhan in ‘Hey Sinamika’. Film to hit big screens on Feb 25, 2022.”

The film has a number of women techinicians working on it. Preetha Jayaraman is the cinematographer of the film, while Radha Sridhar is its editor.



Sources say that Dulquer plays a radio jockey in the film and that the story would revolve around Dulquer and Aditi, who play a married couple in the film.

