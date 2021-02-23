‘I tried doing different things. At that time, people used to say ‘tu comedy nahi kar payega (you won’t be able to do comedy)’.

Akki is on a strong foot in 2020. Mega releases are set for releasing during the festival seasons. “Stop worrying about the future, everything will get sorted out’ , I follow what my father taught me”, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar told in a recent interview. The consistency and stardom that the well known actor posses all over the 30 years of his career shows his determination and hard work and his faith for positivity.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHgiWung5n4

Actor Akshay Kumar tells that he realized the relevance of reinventing himself when he got stuck with the image of super hero in early stages of his career.

Read what Kiara talks about Akshay Kumar– Kiara Shares Acting Experience With Akshay

“I realised it (the need to reinvent) long back, because in the initial days I used to do only action films. I was known as an action hero. In fact, when I used to get up every morning, I would know I had to go on the set and do action. I used to get bored and used to think ‘what am I doing by just doing action’,” Akshay said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3D9g4erlOVE

In order to take a break from his cliche roles, Akshay tried comedy roles and explored rom-com space.



“I tried doing different things. At that time, people used to say ‘tu comedy nahi kar payega (you won’t be able to do comedy)’. But Priyadarshanji and Rajkumar Santoshiji gave me my break in comedy, and they got me into it,” he said.

Akshay Kumar.

Asked what genre he wants to try, Akshay said: “I don’t go on the lines, he is a villain, he is a hero. I have done everything. If I like a film, I do it.”

Akshay’s upcoming movie is “Sooryavanshi” in that he plays the role of Veer Sooryavanshi.

He plays a RAW agent in “Bell Bottom”, and brings alive the heroism of Prithviraj Chauhan in “Prithviraj”. He also has “Bachchan Pandey”, “Atrangi Re”, “Raksha Bandhan” and “Ram Setu” lined up.

The actor is committed to continuing on the same path — something that is reflected in his upcoming work slate. It is said that over Rs 530 core is riding on him, with the films that are slated to release this year.

Also Read-Akshay’s Bindi To Promote ‘Laxmii’

Advertisements

