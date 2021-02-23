Like father, like daughter. Titled Grains Of Stardust, the book written by South Indian super star Mohan Lal’s daughter Vismaya contains poems and paintings. Big B took to Twitter to share his appreciation …. reports Asian Lite News, the best newspaper from London for Indians

People are very excited on the OTT release of Drishyam 2 as they got a great surprising gift from super star Mohanlal and Director Jeethu Joseph. Here is another happy news that Lal’s daughter Vismaya is venturing into a different genre of writing and illustration. She has published a book named’ Grains of Stardust’ in this week.

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday tweeted to tell fans he has received a very special gift. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal sent across a book of written and illustrated by his daughter Vismaya.

Titled Grains Of Stardust, the book contains poems and paintings. Big B took to twitter to share his appreciation.

“MohanLal , superstar of Malayalam Cinema and one that I have immense admiration of, sends me a book, “Grains of Stardust”, written & illustrated by his daughter Vismaya .. A most creative sensitive journey of poems and paintings ..Talent is hereditary ! My best wishes (sic),” tweeted the actor.

Bachchan will soon be seen in the film Jhund, which is slated to hit screens on June 8. The film is directed by Sairat maker Nagraj Manjule.

Mohanlal’s new film Drishyam 2 recently dropped on OTT, to critical acclaim and positive response from the audience.

