It is often said that all good things should come to an end; well, not for film festivals, definitely not for the International Film Festival of India, known fondly among film lovers and connoisseurs as IFFI. Yes, as the metaphorical curtains come down on the 52nd edition of IFFI, the quintessential IFFI delegate will continue to carry within his or her bosom the flames of cinematic inspiration and boundless fascination for great film art. Flames which have been rekindled and given a new lease of life, thanks to the delectable kaleidoscope of artistic excellence, expertly curated and drawn eclectically from the latest and best of Indian and world cinema, and offered to IFFI delegates both on and off the screen, during the nine-day film festival, held in Goa in a hybrid format, during November 20 – 28, 2021.

Japanese Film ‘Ring Wandering’ by Masakazu Kaneko has been adjudged to be the Best Film at IFFI 52, and has been conferred with the prestigious Golden Peacock Award. Director Masakazu Kaneko received the Golden Peacock and a Certificate, in addition to a cash prize of Rs. 20 lakhs; while producer of the film Takashi Shiotsuki received a certificate and a cash prize of Rs. 20 lakh.

The Silver Peacock for the Best Director has been conferred to Czech Director Václav Kadrnka’s Saving One Who Is Dead, a Czech film that holds out a candle of hope even amidst the winter of hopelessness. Indian and Marathi Actor Jitendra Bhikulal Joshi received Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male), for portraying Late Marathi actor and filmmaker Nishikant Kamat in Godavari. Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Female) bagged by Spanish Actor Angela Molina for her role as Charlotte, a captivating performance that elicits sympathy and frustration in equal measure.

The prestigious ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Award, given to a film that best reflects Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of peace, tolerance and non-violence, has been awarded to Lingui, The Sacred Bonds by Chad filmmaker Mahamat Saleh Haroun.

The BRICS Film Festival having been held for the first time on the side-lines of IFFI, the Awards of the 7th BRICS Film Festival have been announced at the closing ceremony today. Jury consists of five members, one from each of the five BRICS countries, led by Jury Chairman Rahul Rawail.

The Award for the Best Film has been conferred jointly on South African film Barakat and Russian film The Sun above Me Never Sets. Filmmaker Lúcia Murat, voice of Brazil’s new cinema, has been awarded Best Director for her riveting documentary Ana. Indian actor Dhanush wins best actor (Male) for his raw and rustic portrayal of a farmer in Asuran. BRICS jury members were felicitated by Union I&B Minister Shri Anurag Singh Thakur.

The function has been graced by none other than the much-loved and eminently gracious Indian actor Madhuri Dixit, as Guest of Honour. Addressing film lovers on the occasion, Madhuri Dixit said that it is an honour to be part of IFFI 52, which she said is the biggest and the most recognized film festival in India. “It is heartening to note that IFFI provides a global platform to Indian content creators and technicians, allowing them to showcase the prowess of Indian entertainment on the global stage. It takes months, if not years, to offer a story to the audience. I would like to appreciate every filmmaker, artist and technician for the courage to hold to their dreams and for giving us the chance to fall in love with their stories.”

As the country celebrates the 75th year of our hard-earned freedom, with the fervour of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav diffusing across the length and breadth of the country, 75 young aspiring film-makers have been given a rare chance to showcase their creativity at an international platform like IFFI, in a first-at-IFFI initiative.

Every edition of the International Film Festival of India pays a tribute to the stalwarts that the film industry lost. The Homage section of 52nd IFFI 52 showcased the films of Bertrand Tavernier, Christopher Plummer, Jean-Claude Carriere and Jean-Paul Belmondo as homage to the veterans. IFFI 52 paid Homage also to Indian film stalwarts Buddhadeb Das Gupta (Director), Dilip Kumar (Actor), Nedumudi Venu (Actor), Puneeth Rajkumar (Actor), Sanchari Vijay (Actor), Sumitra Bhave (Director), Surekha Sikri (Actress) and Waman Bhonsle (Film Editor).

The festival also paid a Special Tribute to Sir Sean Connery, the first James Bond on the big screen.

Founded in 1952, IFFI is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia that provides a genuine platform for exchanging ideas between young minds and established figures in film industries from around the world. The permanent destination of IFFI was made Goa in 2004 with initiative from former Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar. (PIB)

