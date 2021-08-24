“We feel humbled that we are one amongst the only three dental clinics in Kerala with NABH accreditation. We feel privileged to be able to bring this Internationally accredited treatment facility for the first time in Central Kerala.” says Dr. Jijo Paul…reports Asian Lite News

This doctor is on a mission. He wants to bring the world class dental care to the common-man. Dr. Jijo Paul established Mazhuvenchery Speciality Dental Clinic in 2001 with a noble vision to provide world class treatment at affordable cost by using state of the art technologies like Kavo Germany, Dental Surgery System.

Dr Paul is the Managing Director of the clinic. He is also as an associate consultant at Aster Medcity, Kochi. He serves as the doctor for emergency services at Cochin International Airport (CIAL) and panel doctor for Air India.

“At MDC, we believe in social commitment and work relentlessly to improve the oral health of our community and as a part of which we provide free treatment along with oral rehabilitation to patients of oral cancer,” Dr Paul to Asian Lite International. “We also enable Social Awareness Campaigns for dental care in the society.”

The motto is “Spreading smiles beyond boundaries.”

MDC is located near the pristine banks of River Periyar and is well connected by Kochi International Airport, Railways and Road. It is located approx. 200 mts from the Aluva Metro Station and National Highway, 2kms from Alwaye Railway Station and 8 kms from the Cochin International Airport.

Dr. Jijo Paul received his B.D.S and M.D.S degree from Dr. MGR Medical University, Chennai, and he was awarded a fellowship in Implantology (FIDEA) from MAHER Deemed University, Chennai under the able guidance of Prof. Dr. Munirathnam Naidu. He is also certified in Advanced Education in implant dentistry from the Harvard school of Dental Medicine, Boston USA.

He has been an active researcher and presented a number of scientific papers in national and international conferences. A learned speaker, well known for his dexterity. He was awarded the Dr. Barucha Award in1999 and the Dr. F.D. Mirza award in 1998 at the National levels for the best scientific papers in IDA and IPS national conferences, respectively. He also had the privilege to represent India as a “Young prosthodontist award nominee” for the 8th biennial conference of the international college of prosthodontics (ICP) in Stockholm, Sweden and attended the Asia Pacific Dental Conference, Singapore.

“As an Organization, we have always strived to maintain international treatment and hygiene standards for our patients,” Dr Paul added. “Due to this perseverance, MDC has been certified with ISO 9001: 2000 from BSI in 2008 (British Standard Institution) and ISO 9001:2008 from quality Austria in 2011. We also hold the Universal Record Forum’s “World Record 2019” for “Successful Dental Implantation” in the oldest patient alive (94 years old) on 18th Jan 2012.

“After the fierce floods of Aug. 2018 and the process of revival of the organization, Mazhuvenchery Speciality Dental Clinic started its journey for National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH). With two years of meticulous planning and dedicated service of the team, in April 2021, MDC was accredited by NABH from Quality Council of India and ISQua (International Society for Quality in Health Care). State of the art treatment technologies, patient care, sterilization standards and waste management were some of the most important criteria for this certification.

“Along with that, Patient safety and quality delivered with high standards are the primary goals of NABH Accreditation. We feel humbled that we are one amongst the only three dental clinics in Kerala with NABH accreditation. We feel privileged to be able to bring this Internationally accredited treatment facility for the first time in Central Kerala.”

MDC has two functional floors. The clinic uses state of the art technology, equipped with six dental chair units, minor operating theatre equipped with medical oxygen and emergency cart, World Class OPG X-Ray Facility, Centralized Sterilization Unit and an aesthetically designed Patient Observation Room. The clinic’s interior has been done with great care to provide a calming and relaxing atmosphere with both outdoor and indoor waiting lounges for patients visiting us. The clinic has a team of multidisciplinary specialists and compassionate nursing staff to treat patients with utmost respect, care and love. The growth strength of this clinic is the large number of satisfied National and International patients for the past 20 years.

Dr. Jijo Paul Developed Mouth Stick Appliance for paralyzed patients (first reported case in India and fifth in the world). He also developed Indigenous closed field magnetic systems for implant supported dentures and Cranio-facial prosthesis, for the first time in India

He served as the consultant Maxillo-facial prosthodontist in the department of head and neck surgery at AIMS (Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences), Kochi and the Professor of Prosthodontics and Implantology in MES Dental College, Perinthalmanna. He is a former professional consultant for Zhermack-Itlay.

Dr. Jijo Paul holds the Universal Record Forum’s World Record (URF) for successful dental implantation in the oldest patient alive (94 years old) on 18th Jan 2013. He also received the Deepika excellence awards 2018 for excellence in High quality dental care, conferred by Rashtra Deepika Group.

