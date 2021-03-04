Ek do teen (Tezaab), Dhak dhak (Beta), Choli ke peeche (Khalnayak) are enough dance numbers to remember the vibrant dancing of Madhuri Dixit. Madhuri Nene says performances like Choli ke piche kya hai, Chane ke khet mein, Ke sera sera, Ek do teen and Tamma tamma put her to test.



“There are a lot of songs which were difficult for me. But the ones which really put me to test were performances like Choli ke piche kya hai, Chane ke khet mein, Ke sera sera, Ek do teen and Tamma tamma,” Madhuri, who is currently seen as judge in “Dance Deewane 3”, said.

“While these were some of the most difficult songs that I danced on, they are also the most memorable ones,” she added.



Madhuri feels choreography in films has become more challenging.



“Choreography in movies is definitely more challenging today. These days, dance involves a lot of leaps and there are several new techniques for lifts as well. The choreography these days has a lot of physical movements compared to before,” she said.

The actress pointed out that there were no stunts in dance before, but now if one wants to become an all-round dancer, one should be skilled in stunts, too.



“It is definitely more challenging. The young kids who are six and seven also dance well at such a small age. I wonder what magic they will do later!” she said.

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has gained a whopping fan following of 22 million on Instagram. She has posted a boomerang video on the video and photo sharing platform, thanking fans for all the love.

22 Mn Followers on Instagram

She wrote” “22 million stro”g” along with ” “thank y”u” sticker.

Madhuri will next be seen as a judge in the upcoming s”ow “Dance Dee”ane” alongside choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia. The show is hosted by Raghav Juyal.

M’dhuri’s popular dances include Ek do teen (Tezaab), Dhak dhak (Beta), Choli ke peeche (Khalnayak). Humko aajkal hai (Sailaab), Chane ke khet (Anjaam), Mera piya ghar aaya (Yaraana), Key sera sera (Pukar), and Maar daala (Devdas).

