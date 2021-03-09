The eminent doctor and academic was conferred with ‘Citizen of Honour’ award by the historic port city of Liverpool … reports Asian Lite News

Professor Dr. Shiv Pande, Indian-origin British doctor, has become the first Asian to be made a ‘Citizen of Honour’ by the historic port city of Liverpool.

A ‘Citizen of Honour’ recognition is extended to individuals who have made “significant, exceptional or unique contributions to enrich the image of Liverpool and/or its citizens”.

Dr. Pande, who was previously made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) in the UK’s honours list, has been a distinguished resident of Liverpool for 49 years. In 1999, he became the first ever ethnic minority person to be elected Treasurer of the British General Medical Council.

Liverpool is one of Britain’s most prominent and high achieving cities. It is the city of four time 19th century British Prime Minister William Gladstone, the singing sensations The Beatles and Liverpool and Everton football clubs. It is also noted for being a progressive and internationally oriented city. It bestowed a ‘Freedom of the City’ award to South African freedom fighter and President Nelson Mandela.

Dr Pande said: “I am honoured to be made a ‘Citizen of Honour’ by the City of Liverpool, which has been my home for nearly half a century. It is deeply gratifying to be recognised for my work. I thank the City Council for selecting me”.

Dr Pande is a visiting professor at University of Bolton and Gauhati University, Assam. Besides that, he also working as Hon Fellow- University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) , Preston U.K. and British International Doctors Association-BIDA (formerly Overseas Doctors Association ODA). A regular columnist at prominent newspapers including Asian Lite, Dr Pande was served as treasurer of Indian Journalists Association.

