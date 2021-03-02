Michael Ellis has served as Solicitor General, Minister for Transport and Deputy Leader of the House of Commons….reports Asian Lite News

The Prime Minister has appointed Northampton North MP Michael Ellis as Attorney General while Suella Braverman is on maternity leave.

Ellis has expressed his pleasure and said “I am honoured to be appointed as Attorney General for England and Wales while Suella Braverman is on maternity leave.”

“I look forward to working with the many excellent lawyers and officials to play my part in making law and politics work together at the heart of the UK constitution. I wish Suella well on her maternity leave,” he added.

The Attorney General is the chief legal adviser to oversee the work of the Law Officers Departments which include the Crown Prosecution Service and Serious Fraud Office, and the Government Legal Department and HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate.

