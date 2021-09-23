The special promotion under the “Exponential Abu Dhabi” campaign starts today and will run until 31st March 2022…reports Asian Lite News

Etihad Airways has announced that it is giving all of its guests travelling into or via Abu Dhabi a complimentary ticket to Expo 2020 Dubai, the biggest cultural gathering in the world.

The special promotion under the “Exponential Abu Dhabi” campaign starts today and will run until 31st March 2022.

“Expo 2020 brings many exciting opportunities for Etihad Airways, and we are proud to invite the world to enjoy this event and all that Abu Dhabi and the UAE has to offer,” said Terry Daly, Executive Director Guest Experience, Brand & Marketing at Etihad.

ALSO READ: Etihad Rail partners join hands with Al Ghurair

The first World Expo to be hosted in the Middle East, Expo 2020 Dubai will be the largest event ever staged in the Arab world. From innovation and sustainability, to architecture and new opportunities; 192 countries and millions of visitors will come together in the UAE to share their ideas and leave a meaningful legacy for generations to come.

Advertisements

