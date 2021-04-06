The aim of the consultations is to pave the way for the US to return to the agreement and to motivate Iran to comply with it again…reports Asian Lite News

Top diplomats are due to meet in Vienna on Tuesday to try to save the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), this time under new auspices.

The aim of the consultations is to pave the way for the US to return to the agreement and to motivate Iran to comply with it again, reports dpa news agency.

The round of talks between the remaining partners – Russia, China, France, the UK and Germany – is the first dialogue with Iran since US President Joe Biden took office in January.

Unlike his predecessor Donald Trump, Biden wants to revive the agreement.

According to information from Tehran, there will be no direct contact between Washington and Tehran at this stage.

The agreement is considered an important building block for arms control, as it is intended to prevent the Islamic Republic from building a nuclear weapon.

In 2018, Washington withdrew from the deal and tightened sanctions on Iran under former President Donald Trump.

In response to the US moves, Iran suspended the implementation of parts of its obligations under the deal.

The two countries are in a standoff over reviving the nuclear deal.

The Biden administration has said that if Iran returns to full compliance with the JCPOA, Washington would do the same.

But Iran insists its full compliance will only take place once US sanctions are removed.

