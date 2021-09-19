During the visit, he called on Prime Minister of Algeria Aimene Benabderrahmane and held discussions on a range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, the MEA said in a press release…reports Asian Lite News.

India and Algeria have agreed to give further impetus to their economic engagement in diverse fields, including energy, chemicals and fertilizers.



The isssue was discussed when Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met Minister of Trade and Export Promotion Kamel Rezig and Minister of Energy and Mines Arkab Mohamed during his Algeria visit from

September 15 -17.



“Had a very positive and fruitful interaction with Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines H. E. Arkab Mohamed.



Discussed on expanding ties in petrochemical industries, Indian investments in Algerian phosphate mining and enhancing technology transfer in industrial sector,” Muraleedharan said on Twitter.



During the visit, he called on Prime Minister of Algeria Aimene Benabderrahmane and held discussions on a range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, the MEA said in a press release.



He also had fruitful discussions with Foreign Minister and Minister of National Community Abroad Ramtane Lamamra, and Secretary General in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rashid Chakib Kaib.

Had wide ranging & comprehensive discussions with Secretary General,Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, Mr. Chakib Rachid Kaid on bilateral,regional & multilateral issues.



India-Algeria partnership in trade, commerce, investment & strategic cooperation set to deepen further. pic.twitter.com/0YjqTObxdT — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) September 16, 2021

According to the release, it was agreed to hold the 10th round of India-Algeria Joint Commission Meeting at an early date.



MoS Muraleedharan also interacted with members of the Indian community during his visit.



“Overall, the visit set the tone for furthering our bilateral relations with Algeria,” the MEA noted.



Diplomatic relations between the countries were established in July 1962, the year Algeria gained independence.

Press Release on the just concluded visit of @MOS_MEA to the Democratic People’s Republic of Algeria ➡️ https://t.co/Jv0B75NZe5 @indiainalgeria https://t.co/2CAlYoPpMs — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 17, 2021

Bilateral trade between India and Algeria was valued at US$ 1.39 billion in 2020-21.



A number of Indian companies are operational in different sectors in Algeria.



Algeria has a small but vibrant Indian community of about 4,000 persons, mostly working for various companies. (India News Network)

