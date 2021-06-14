PM Modi called for the reform of the multilateral system as the best signal of commitment to the cause of Open Societies..reports Asian Lite News

Open societies are particularly vulnerable to disinformation and cyber-attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.



Addressing an Outreach Session of the G7 Summit virtually, he shared the concern expressed by several leaders and stressed the need to ensure that cyberspace remains an avenue for advancing democratic values and not of subverting it.



On the second day of the Outreach Sessions of the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Modi took part in two sessions titled ‘Building Back Together—Open Societies and Economies’ and ‘Building Back Greener: Climate and Nature’.



Invited as a Lead Speaker in the session on Open Societies, PM Modi recalled that democracy and freedom were a part of India’s civilizational ethos, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).



Highlighting the non-democratic and unequal nature of global governance institutions, PM Modi called for the reform of the multilateral system as the best signal of commitment to the cause of Open Societies.



The leaders adopted the ‘Open Societies Statement’ at the end of the meeting, the PMO said.



In the session on climate change, the Indian Prime Minister highlighted that the planet’s atmosphere, biodiversity and oceans cannot be protected by countries acting in silos, and called for collective action on climate change.

Speaking about India’s unwavering commitment to climate action, he mentioned the commitment by Indian Railways to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2030.

He stressed that India is the only G-20 country on track to meet its Paris commitments.



He also took note of the increasing effectiveness of the two major global initiatives nurtured by India i.e. the CDRI and the International Solar Alliance.



Prime Minister Modi stressed that developing countries need better access to climate finance, and called for a holistic approach towards climate change that covers all dimensions of the problem- mitigation, adaptation, technology transfer, climate financing, equity, climate justice and lifestyle change.



The Prime Minister’s message of global solidarity and unity, especially between open and democratic societies and economies, in tackling the global challenges of health, climate change and economic recovery was well received by the leaders at the G7 Summit, the PMO pointed out. (INN)

