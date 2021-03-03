The exhibition is live on the website of India International Centre (www.iicdelhi.in)

A photographic journey to Antarctica, featuring unique photographs captured by an Indian medical expert and photographer Ajit K. Huilgol, are on view in an online exhibition from March 1-15...writes Siddhi Jain.

On this journey, viewers will see penguins, seals, icebergs and other wonders, and learn about the whaling industry and some of the early explorers and adventurers, says a note on the exhibition.

Titled ‘Antarctica: The Last Frontier’ the exhibition is live on the website of India International Centre (www.iicdelhi.in)

“There is possibly no place on earth more remote, more forbidding, more harsh than the continent of Antarctica — characterized by high winds, rain, snow, ice and cold temperatures that make anyone planning to visit it, have second thoughts. It is no wonder, therefore, that very few people have actually set foot on this remarkable place,” says Dr Huilgol, a pioneer kidney transplant surgeon and wildlife photographer.

Mentioning that he has been among the fortunate few to visit Antartica, he says that he spent a month photographing the iconic landscape and the animals and birds that inhabit this wilderness. He came back with over 30,000 photos, some of which make part of the exhibition.

An image that Huilgol took in the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve in Karnataka of a leopard descending vertically down a tree won him the coveted Runner-up Award in the BBC Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award in 2009. He is also an Associate of the Royal Photographic Society since 2008, and now wears the suffix, ARPS, after his other medical degrees.

In this exhibition, he takes viewers on a photographic journey to one of the last, relatively unexplored frontiers on earth, Antarctica.

Also Read-Delightful Autumn Shades In Switzerland

Read More-Maldives tourism sees strong rebound

Advertisements

