Bridgestone wins ‘Sustainability Innovation Awards 2022’

Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and rubber providing solutions for safe and sustainable mobility, bagged recently the ‘Innovative Sustainable Tyre Technology Provider of the Year’ recognition at the premier ‘Sustainability Innovation Awards 2022.’

The company won the award for contributing to safe and fuel-efficient travel through its wide range of innovative tyres. Bridgestone accepted the honour during the awarding ceremony held at Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort and Spa.

Stefano Sanchini, Regional Managing Director, Bridgestone Middle East and Africa, said: “The latest achievement proves that our efforts to help build a sustainable mobility future have been making a huge difference in our industry. This further inspires us to intensify our initiatives by deploying the right technologies and embracing other innovations that will propel our shared sustainability agenda. Our efforts will remain guided by our mission focusing on ‘Serving Society with Superior Quality’ and Bridgestone Group’s worldwide ‘Our Way to Serve’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment.”

“We would like to thank the organisers and judges for recognising our contribution towards innovation and excellence. With sustainability as our focus, we will further strengthen our commitment to research and development in the coming years. Congratulations to the entire Bridgestone family on yet another milestone this year,” he added.

The Sustainability Innovation Awards 2022 is one of the leading events that honours the sustainability initiatives and projects of all sectors in the Middle East. The Awards recognises individual excellence, corporate strengths, and project success.

Bridgestone has been active in linking its business model to circular economy and carbon neutrality across the value chain. This has led to the implementation of its numerous sustainability programs such as its carbon footprint reduction initiatives.

Reducing its carbon emissions forms part of the tyre company’s long-term environmental goals, which include contributing to Milestone 2030 and fulfilling the initiatives under its E8 Commitment.

The E8 Commitment is a powerful expression of Bridgestone’s corporate commitment towards 2030. It provides a framework for the company’s continued evolution as Bridgestone 3.0 and the transformation of its business model.

Aiming to become a leader in sustainable mobility and advanced mobility solutions, Bridgestone remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in engineering to deliver new cutting-edge and sustainable products.

