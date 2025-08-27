Kenya Blaze Bill Burns British Army

The £2.9 million settlement follows a lawsuit over a devastating wildfire started accidentally by British soldiers during training exercises in 2021

Britain’s government has, for the first time, agreed to pay millions of pounds in compensation to Kenyans after its forces lost legal immunity in the country. The unprecedented settlement marks a turning point in accountability for foreign militaries operating on Kenyan soil.

The £2.9 million settlement follows a lawsuit over a devastating wildfire started accidentally by British soldiers during training exercises in 2021. More than 7,700 Kenyans and an environmental lobby group had launched a class-action suit at the Environment and Land Court in Nanyuki, accusing the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK) of destroying over 12,000 acres of the Lolldaiga Hills conservancy in Laikipia County.

The blaze, triggered by a soldier’s kerosene stove, burned for almost two weeks, killing one person, destroying wildlife and livestock, and forcing families to evacuate. Locals complained of toxic fumes that left many with long-term respiratory complications, eye problems and skin conditions. An environmental report presented in court concluded that the fire caused “irreversible ecological damage” that could take between 30 and 50 years to repair.

For decades, Britain had argued that its troops enjoyed immunity from civil proceedings in Kenya. But in a landmark ruling, High Court Judge Kossy Bor found that such protection ended when the UK entered into a defence treaty with Nairobi. The decision cleared the way for claims against the British Army to be heard in Kenyan courts for the first time, setting a precedent that could reshape the country’s relationship with foreign forces.

While the payout has been hailed as historic, many residents expressed frustration at the amounts awarded. Some victims have received as little as £129, despite the community’s initial claim of £575 million in damages.

“My home is closest to Lolldaiga Hills, so I suffered significant damages from the smoke of the fire. I also helped put out the fire,” said Charles Ndungu, a local farmer. “To learn that people are receiving just 22,500 shillings is shocking.”

Community representatives have warned that protests could follow as they demand greater transparency over how the funds were distributed. “This sets a precedent, yes, but it also raises questions of fairness and justice,” said Kelvin Kubai, a legal adviser for the Lolldaiga community.

The settlement comes as the British Army faces a series of other controversies in Kenya. Earlier this month, Britain’s Ministry of Defence released a report admitting that soldiers stationed in Nanyuki continue to engage in prostitution, despite an official ban. Transactional sex is illegal in Kenya but has long been linked to the presence of foreign troops.

The report followed an undercover investigation by British broadcaster ITV, which alleged that troops were fuelling a local sex trade in defiance of military regulations. The Ministry of Defence inquiry concluded it was “more likely than not” that transactional sexual activity had continued despite training and control measures.

Meanwhile, the UK High Court recently ordered the Ministry of Defence to release the contact details of 11 British soldiers accused of fathering children with Kenyan women during their deployment. The ruling could pave the way for a raft of paternity suits, child support claims and citizenship applications.

Britain maintains its largest permanent overseas training presence in Kenya, with around 3,000 soldiers rotating through the Lolldaiga and Samburu training areas each year. The arrangement is governed by a Defence Cooperation Agreement signed in 2015, which gives Kenya jurisdiction over civil and criminal cases involving British soldiers. The pact, renewed in 2021, is up for review in 2026.

Although the agreement has underpinned Britain’s military partnership with Kenya, critics argue it has failed to protect local communities from environmental harm and misconduct by troops. Campaigners have seized on the wildfire case and recent scandals to demand a renegotiation of the treaty.

“This is not just about money; it is about accountability and respect for Kenyan lives and our environment,” said John Kiunjuri, a Lolldaiga community leader. “We will continue pressing for justice until our voices are fully heard.”

The payout represents more than compensation for a fire. It has redefined the legal landscape by eroding the long-standing shield of immunity enjoyed by Britain’s forces abroad. Observers say the case may encourage other communities affected by foreign military operations in Kenya to bring claims.

For Britain, the controversy threatens to tarnish its military reputation in East Africa at a time when it is keen to project itself as a reliable security partner. For Kenya, it raises questions about the balance of power in a relationship rooted in its colonial past but now tested by demands for equality, justice and transparency.

As the smoke of the Lolldaiga blaze lingers in memory, the settlement has set a precedent. Whether it will bring lasting accountability—or fuel fresh disputes between Kenya and Britain—remains to be seen.