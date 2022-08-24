Divya Chakra 2022 also included a dance performance by NKD Dance Studio led by Dubai-based dancer, actor, and influencer, Nidhi Kumar, and a musical tribute by Antara Institutions led by Bagavad Eeswar…reports Asian Lite News

The Consulate General of India, Dubai celebrates Divya Chakra 2022 as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav marking 75 years of Independence.



Witnessing an exhibit of 75 artworks by artists from over ten nationalities, alongside panel discussions, trivia, digital tributes, cultural performances, and much more amidst the presence of ministries and highly renowned dignitaries.

22nd Aug, 2022: Divya Chakra 2022 marks a true and grand celebration of the spirit of India in the UAE. It was presented by the Consulate General of India, Dubai, and the Private Office of HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, organized by Artoze Gallery and Exhibitions.



The event featured an exceptional exhibit of 75 selected artworks by artists of multiple nationalities. The celebration also featured LIVE art performances by dignified artists, which included Dr. Ajit Gadekar,. Amal Mirajkar, Raisa Mariam Rajan, and Dr. Devisree. The LIVE rangoli made by Jyoti Manish Rajyaguru, which was a treat to the eyes under the theme “Ek Rangoli Desh ke Naam”.



“Divya Chakra 2022 is an event to welcome diversity and bring people together to celebrate the 75 glorious years of Independence of India. We announced the Virtual Art Gallery, where artists from around the globe could send in their artworks and be a part of this historic moment. Not just that, the Digital Tribute was announced for everyone to send in their heartfelt tribute to the martyrs, which was displayed on screens across the venue,” says a spokesperson from Artoze Gallery and Exhibitions. Such creative and thoughtful digital elements made this event a one of its kind celebrations of this special occasion. It enabled people to connect with the celebration irrespective of their nationality and country of residence.

Divya Chakra 2022 also included a dance performance by NKD Dance Studio led by Dubai-based dancer, actor, and influencer, Nidhi Kumar, and a musical tribute by Antara Institutions led by Bagavad EEswar. Hosted by Emcee Bassam, the audience had an amazing time enjoying the performances and also winning some exciting goodies during the course of the event.



A panel discussion was hosted where the panellists discussed the artistic excellence of India. The Consul General of India was seen heartily interacting with artists exhibiting their work. Many artists gifted their brilliant art pieces to the consulate during the event.





“I am truly delighted to be here celebrating Divya Chakra 2022 with you. First and foremost, I would like to congratulate the entire team of Artoze Gallery & Exhibition for organizing this outstanding celebration, here at the Consulate General of India in Dubai. This is a beautiful year where India celebrates it’s 75 years of Independence and the UAE celebrates 50 glorious years, and we are truly delighted to be joined by all our Emirati brothers and sisters in this very special celebration. The United Arab Emirates is one country in the world where it is also the whole world in one country. I am sure in the last couple of years of difficulty, the artists have really helped us to lift our spirits and give us a message of hope, peace and prosperity. Here in the Consulate General of India, Dubai, we are extremely proud and privileged to be hosting these celebrations, bringing artists from different genres together and celebrating art in its various forms. A very special vote of thanks to all the artists and presenters for choosing Divya Chakra 2022 to present their art forms, because it is really their participation that makes this event come alive for all of us. I wholeheartedly thank all the partners and sponsors for their support in making this event a grand success,” says H.E. Dr. Aman Puri, The Consul General of India in Dubai.

The partners supporting the event were iFund Factoring, Wasaya Investments, Mustdash, Pind da Dhaba, Dominos, Noon Grocery, My Govindas, Danube Properties, Seema’s Gallery, Excel Celebrations, Ahmed Al Maghiribi Perfumes, Barakat, Art Lab, SoundKraft, Chrysels, Veesham printing press, IBPG, Indian Women in Dubai, Emirates Loves India, Magzoid Magazine, The Finance World Magazine, Khaleej Times, GulfBuzz, Curly Tales, Zee, Big 106.2, Talk FM, and Mobishastra. It was indeed a visible effort and support from each and every one of them that made this event a memorable one.



“It was an amazing experience to be a part of Divya Chakra 2022 and it gives us immense pride in supporting the celebration. Walking through so many diverse works feels like an honor to me. It was incredible work by the entire team and all their partners. We look forward to many such collaborations and initiatives in the future.”, says H.E. Dr. Thomasz Zaleski, Chairman of the Board of The Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi.

“I was mesmerized to see people from so many different nationalities coming together and celebrating this special moment for each Indian. This itself suggests a lot about the harmony that all the residents of the UAE share,” says Ms. Sarah Ahchouch, a participating artist.



“Despite being far away from my homeland, I felt at home while being a part of Divya Chakra 2022. The ambiance and the audience were both amazing. I met some really nice people and am honored to have had the opportunity to display my artwork at the event,” says Dr. Ajit Gadekar, a participating artist.



In his speech, Dr. Aman Puri congratulates each and every artist, supporting organizations, institutions, and delegates for taking part in Divya Chakra 2022.

