Superbrands recognised at gala tribute event

Superbrands, the independent authority and arbiter of branding, recognised and honoured thirty-six leading brands from the UAE who were awarded Superbrands status at the 18th annual Superbrands tribute event, which was held at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Dubai.

Dubbed the ‘Oscars of Branding’, winning this accolade is a powerful endorsement and evidence for existing customers, potential customers, the media, suppliers, investors and employees of each brand’s exceptional status. Superbrands were voted not only by the brand council but also by online voting, which has expanded the voting base to almost 2,000 senior managers and marketing professionals.

The 2022 Superbrands book was unveiled at the event, too, a coffee table book which includes a two-page profile of each Superbrand tracing the foundation and development of the brand, and a ‘Things You Didn’t Know section’ highlighting interesting facts about the brand and its unique achievements.

“Businesses are constantly vying for consumer loyalty and awareness, competing within crowded markets, and in the age of intensified digital communication, truly connecting with consumers is crucial to success. Customers have a plethora of options, but ultimately, they only open their wallets for the companies they genuinely adore, identify with, and believe have their best interests in mind,” said Mr. Mike English, Director, Superbrands Middle East.

“In today’s fiercely competitive and digitally connected world, it is essential for brands to forge an emotional bond with consumers in order to earn their trust, and secure mindshare. One thing all Superbrands have in common is that their approach is customer-driven while remaining business-oriented, becoming friends of their customers. This has led to deeper interactions and meaningful relationships between brands and consumers.”

Over the years, Superbrands has established itself as a respected and impartial entity in the UAE business sphere and will be recognizing brands from multiple sectors including consumer products, financial services, food & beverage, healthcare, government and retail.

“A strong brand must engage with its customers, foster a sense of ownership in its brand among consumers, and inspire trust. Above all, it must always deliver on its promises. Receiving a place on the Superbrands list is both a prestigious honor and a challenge, because all these requirements must be met,” added Mr. English.

With over 2,000 leading brands in the UAE vying for the coveted Superbrands title, only thirty-six scored more than 80% of the total possible marks and were declared Superbrands by the Brand Council.

Complete List of 2022 UAE Superbrands

ADNOC AJMS Global Al Fardan Exchange Al Rawdah Al Rostamani Group Alpen Capital Aster DM Healthcare aswaaq Benchmark Foods Betadine Blue Ocean Management Training & Consultancy Design Concepts Desilicious Dubai Duty Free Dubai First Fakeeh University Hospital Foodco GENERAL Hamriyah Free Zone Authority Hayatna Kreston Menon Lulu International Exchange MCA Auditing MCI Middle East Mediclinic Nando’s Nikai Nutridor Rainbow Milk RAK Hospital Rheem Ring SAIF ZONE Sanford Tabasco WAHL

THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES SUPERBRANDS COUNCIL:

Mike English, Director, Superbrands Middle East & North Africa

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Dubai Duty Free

John Brash, Founder & CEO, Brash Brands

Dr. Ram Buxani, Chairman ITL Cosmos Group

H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority

Mishal Kanoo, Chairman Kanoo Group, UAE and Oman

Raju Menon, Chairman and Managing Partner, Kreston Menon

John Deykin, Branding Expert

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare

Rohit Walia, Executive Chairman and CEO, Alpen Capital ME Limited

Niranjan Gidwani, Consultant Director Charter Member – TIE Dubai

Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director, RAK Hospital and Chief Executive Officer, Arabian Healthcare Group

Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman, NIKAI Group of Companies

