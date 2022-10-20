Sheikh Mansour, Kazakh PM discuss ties

The meeting focused on the prospects of strengthening the relations between the two nations in addition to reviewing international issues of interest…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, met with Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov in Nur-Sultan.

Sheikh Mansour conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, and his wishes for further progress and prosperity, to the leadership and people of Kazakhstan.

The meeting focused on the prospects of strengthening the relations between the two nations in addition to reviewing international issues of interest.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, the UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan. Erzhan Kazykhan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kazakh President for foreign affairs, and Special Envoy for International Cooperation, and Kairbek Uskenbayev, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development, also attended the meeting.

Sheikh Mansour arrived earlier on Wednesday in Kazakhstan, where he was welcomed by the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Last week, the UAE participated in the sixth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Summit in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

In its closing declaration, the summit affirmed the importance of dialogue, consultation, confidence and equal partnerships between its member countries to achieve peace, security, stability and sustainable development in Asia.

The summit also witnessed negotiations to gradually transform the conference into an international organisation, with member countries agreeing to strengthen their cooperation in finding solutions to 21st-century challenges.

As head of the Emirati delegation, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, delivered a speech at the summit commending the efforts of Kazakhstan during its presidency of the CICA from 2020 to 2022.

He also congratulated the Central Asian country for extending its presidency for two additional years and Kuwait on becoming a CICA member state, lauding the efforts of all countries that participated in the summit.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]