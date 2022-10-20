Abdullah receives call from EU’s Borrell

Borrell’s call comes after he UAE has rejected his “racist statement” at the inauguration of the new European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, Belgium..reports Asian Lite News

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a phone call from Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Borrell’s call comes after he UAE has rejected his “racist statement” at the inauguration of the new European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, Belgium.

Sheikh Abdullah and Borrell reviewed the importance of enhancing the values ​​of tolerance, pluralism, respect and peaceful coexistence in the world, based on their significant role in consolidating positive relations between peoples and stimulating sustainable growth in societies.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the strong ties binding the UAE and EU countries and keenness on boosting and building cooperation horizons in all domains.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation also highlighted the constructive UAE-EU collaboration in facing global challenges, as well as upholding the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity.

During the conversation, the two sides also tackled the latest regional and international developments, the crisis in Ukraine and global efforts to find a political solution to it, and work to mitigate its humanitarian repercussions.

Earlier, in a statement issued by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the Ministry expressed its rejection of Borrell’s remarks, characterising them as racist and noting that these statements contribute to a worsening climate of intolerance and discrimination worldwide.

The MoFAIC, also summoned Mr. Paulsen Acting Head of the Mission at the EU Delegation to the UAE.

The Office of the High Representative was asked to provide a written explanation of the High Representative’s hurtful and discriminatory comments.

“Borrell’s remarks are a disappointing development that comes at a time when all parties are aware of the importance of respect for other religions, cultures, and ethnic groups, as well as values such as pluralism, coexistence, and tolerance,” the statement added.

In his remarks at the new European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, Belgium, Borrell called Europe “a garden” and most of the world a “jungle” that “could invade the garden”, Reuters reported.

“The gardeners should take care of the garden, but they will not protect the garden by building walls. A nice small garden surrounded by high walls in order to prevent the jungle coming in is not going to be a solution. Because the jungle has a strong growth capacity, and the wall will never be high enough,” said Borrell.

“The gardeners have to go to the jungle. Europeans have to be much more engaged with the rest of the world. Otherwise, the rest of the world will invade us,” he said.

Meanwhile on Monday, Borrell denied that his message was racist or colonialist, news agency EFE reported.

The comments were intended to reject the idea of ‘fortress Europe’ and to encourage students to engage with the world, he said, it was reported.

