In the same vein as his brother, Zoya Akhtar started his career as a director, with box office successes and Filmfare awards like Gully Boy, Zoya has cemented her place as a mainstay in the industry…writes Olivia Sarkar

All brothers and sisters mature by supporting one another during trying times, despite bickering over the most trivial of things (like the TV remote). To be honest, there is something appealing about every sibling relationship. There are plenty of these ties in Bollywood. Anything is possible for siblings who are determined. The benefits of having a sister are unmatched, whether it’s a partner in crime or a shoulder to cry on. Take a look at some of Bollywood’s power siblings



Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor



Harshvardhan and Sonam Kapoor are regarded as the most elegant and stylish brother-sister team for a good reason. They consistently strike the mark when it comes to style and fashion, which distinguishes them from other players in the field. During their careers, both gifted actors have starred in highly acclaimed and financially lucrative movies, and they have huge aspirations for the future. Sonam and Harshvardhan, rely most of on the third sibling, Rhea Kapoor, who prefers to be a behind the camera than in front of it. Through thick and thin, they have always supported one another.



Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana



Both Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana have distinguished themselves in the profession with work of the highest calibre; they started out in radio and television before transitioning to the big screen with the films “Dangal” and “Vicky Donor,” respectively. The Khurrana brothers are currently two of Bollywood’s most bankable and sought-after stars and are well-known for their multi-talented and witty personalities.



Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem



This is one of the most effective and undervalued teams in B-most town. Since making their professional debuts, they have both consistently given outstanding performances. Together and separately, Huma and Saqib have created some incredible movies, and they work hard to keep raising the bar.



Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor



Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi always make for a stunning family snapshot when they are all posed together. But this shift happens after Sridevi’s passing, which made it possible for the half-siblings to get along more on a personal level. Janhvi has constantly mentioned how much she values Arjun and Anshula’s influence in her life. Unlike his half-sister Janhvi, who made her acting debut in 2018 with Dhadak, Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in 2012. This specific brother-and-sister team prefers to keep things straightforward and let their work speak for itself.



Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar



Without a doubt, the most talented brother-sister duo in Bollywood is Farhan and Zoya Akhtar. After beginning his career as an art film director, Farhan Akhtar went on to become a well-known actor and musician. In the same vein as his brother, Zoya Akhtar started his career as a director, with box office successes and Filmfare awards like Gully Boy, Zoya has cemented her place as a mainstay in the industry.



Shahid Kapoor and Ishan Khatter



Due to their strong friendship, this pair is possibly the most well-loved on the list. Shahid has made clear time and time again how much he values and adores his half-brother Ishaan. Ishaan and Shahid have acquired their acting prowess from their parents, opening the possibility for these brothers to one day rule Hindi cinema. Like his older brother, Ishaan caught the attention of the bigwigs, debuting in ‘Dhadak.’ The young actor, like his older brother, won recognition for his dancing. These brothers are well-known for their close bond and special place in the industry.

Bollywood’s new set or power siblings. (CREDIT:IANSLIFE) Bollywood’s new set or power siblings. (CREDIT:IANSLIFE) Bollywood’s new set or power siblings. (CREDIT:IANSLIFE) Bollywood’s new set or power siblings. (CREDIT:IANSLIFE) Bollywood’s new set or power siblings. (CREDIT:IANSLIFE) Bollywood’s new set or power siblings. (CREDIT:IANSLIFE)

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon



Nupur Sanon, sister of Kriti Sanon, made her acting debut and became well-known very rapidly. Unlike her sister, Nupur decided to showcase her talents in a music video rather than a Bollywood movie. Alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, Nupur made an appearance in B Praak’s latest song video, Filhall, and she hasn’t looked back since. Kriti, on the other hand, co-starred with Akshay in the blockbuster film Bachchan Pandey and has a packed calendar for the remainder of the year. They are well-known sister teams in the field. The actresses give us major sister goals and look great together. The sisters have grown quite close.



Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma



In Bollywood, Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh have established themselves as a formidable sibling duo, producing innovative movies. They have worked together on movies like NH10, Pari, Phillauri, Bulbbul, and Paatal Lok, achieving several big sibling goals. While Karnesh Sharma, Anushka Sharma’s brother, created Clean OTT, a streaming service that specialises in female-oriented content, Anushka has her own production firm. We wish this brother-sister team the best of luck in their future endeavours. More force to them!

ALSO READ-‘Threading the Horizon’

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]