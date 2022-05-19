Hollywood legend Julianne Moore got the photographers into a tizzy as she appeared in a classic satin gown with a low neckline and drop waist, teamed with a showstopping diamond and emerald necklace…reports Asian Lite News

Deepika Padukone may have had her followers riveted to her Instagram handle, making one sartorial statement after another at Cannes, but the world media just couldn’t stop talking about ‘Desperate Housewives’ star Eva Langoria’s red carpet appearance on the opening evening the Palais des Festivals.



In the words of ‘Daily Mail’, “Eva was sure to steal the show in her sweeping gown which featured a semi-sheer ruffled skirt, sequins and thin spaghetti straps. The star teamed the number with a black and diamond choker, while a pair of killer black heels were seen beneath her skirt.”

Langoria was one of the first stars to jet into the French resort for the annual event, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary after its last two editions were pared down because of the Covid-19 pandemic. She was seen standing on a balcony at the famed Martinez Hotel on the eve of the festival, expressing her excitement at attending the event.



Also a part of the opening glamour parade was the English actress Lashana Lynch, who was seen most recently as one of the Illuminati of Earth-838 in ‘Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ after playing MI6 agent Nomi in the James Bond film, ‘No Time to Die’.



The actress looked striking in a high-necked white FENDI Couture gown which featured an intricate beaded pattern throughout. She added “an array of jewellery to her look, including dazzling diamond and emerald drop earrings as well as a sparkling ring and bracelet,” reports ‘Daily Mail’.



Elsewhere, Hollywood legend Julianne Moore got the photographers into a tizzy as she appeared in a classic satin gown with a low neckline and drop waist, teamed with a showstopping diamond and emerald necklace.



The actress went braless in a figure-hugging silver dress which gathered at the front to create a unique texture.



Later in the evening the actress took to the stage to welcome the honoured guests to the festival’s opening ceremony. Joined by this year’s jury president Vincent Lindon, Julianne was welcomed on stage to a thunderous applause.

In the words of ‘Daily Mail’: “‘The Far From Heaven’ actress stood with her microphone in hand to make a speech, only to collapse into fits of giggles.”



She spoke before the screening of the festival’s opening film, ‘Final Cut’ (Coupez!), Michel Hazanavicius’s “comedy love letter to filmmaking and Z-list zombie movies from the team behind the award-winning ‘The Artist’.”

