Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has said that he is “left wing” and a “liberal” but he followed it up by saying that he knows he “shouldn’t say such things anymore today”.



While promoting his upcoming film ‘Vikram Vedha’, Saif in an interview talked about how he doesn’t agree with the thoughts and principles of his character in the film, where he plays an encounter specialist Vikram while Hrithik Roshan is Vedha, a gangster.



Saif told Biz Asia, “When the mafia problem was getting so out of control, there was this urban legend that we won’t show whether the ‘criminal’ was shot genuinely trying to escape, or executed, and later on, do the paperwork to show that he was trying to escape and we had to shoot him.

“That’s called an ‘encounter’, a ‘fake encounter’. It’s kind of a horrific judicial… I’m sure it’s completely illegal. But it’s cinematically quite disturbing as well, and that’s kind of what my character does. But he’s convinced he’s a good guy, because (he thinks) it’s required.”



He added: “I’m much more… probably a bit left-wing, I suppose… I don’t know, I probably shouldn’t say these things anymore today.”



The actor, who is married to Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, called himself “liberal”.



“But yes, I’m really liberal and easygoing, and I think everyone is entitled to a fair trial before judgement. I’m certainly not for executing suspected criminals, which my character seems to love to do,” Saif said.



‘Vikram Vedha’ is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil movie of the same name, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. It’s said to be based on the Indian folktale, ‘Vikram aur Betaal’.



The film, which also stars Radhika Apte, is scheduled to hit the screens on September 30.

Kareena praises Saif and Hritik

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with whom she has worked in films such as ‘Yaadein’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Gham’ and ‘Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon’ as best actors.



The actress, who is known for her pout, also called their upcoming film ‘Vikram Vedha’ a “blockbuster”.



She took to her Instagram story and shared a poster of the film and wrote: “Best film, best actors, best story, best directors, what a film… a blockbuster.



‘Vikram Vedha’ is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.

Kareena Kapoor.

The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha.



‘Vikram Vedha’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production.



The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.



‘Vikram Vedha’ will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

