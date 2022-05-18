Actor Akshay Kumar too was part of the official delegation but had to opt-out after he tested positive for COVID-19…reports Asian Lite News

The opening ceremony of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival commenced on Tuesday as Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur led the star-studded Indian delegation on the Red Carpet at Palais des Festivals.

The glamorous red-carpet contingent along with the Union Minister included R Madhavan, Ricky Kej, Vani Tripathi, Prasoon Joshi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shekhar Kapur.

While Madhavan and Nawazuddin opted for black tuxedos, Ricky, Prasoon and Anurag could be seen dressed in bandhgala suits of blue, black and cream colours respectively. Vani wore a beautiful blue saree and Shekhar donned a white kurta with a Nehru jacket.

Apart from these Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia and folk singer Mame Khan are also a part of the Indian delegation led by the Information and Broadcasting Minister. Actor Akshay Kumar too was part of the official delegation but had to opt-out after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone who is currently creating waves at Cannes Film Festival as a jury member attended the red carpet ceremony wearing a saree designed by Sabyasachi.

At the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival India has been named the ‘Country of Honour’ at the Marche du Film, the business counterpart of the marquee event.

Ricky proud to be part of ‘country of honour’ delegation

Indian musician Ricky Kej, who made whole country proud with his second win at Grammy Award earlier this year, feels special to be a part of the Indian delegation at Cannes Film Festival 2022.

Ricky also expressed his happiness on being at Cannes during the 75th edition of the festival. “I have attended Cannes Film Festival twice in the past and I absolutely love being here, The energy is exhilarating here. I feel great to be here especially because I am representing Indian delegation here. It just feels extra special to be at the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival,” Ricky told.

Apart from Ricky, AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Prasoon Joshi, R Madhavan, Shekhar Kapur, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vani Tripathi and folk singer Mame Khan are also a part of the Indian delegation led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

Actor Akshay Kumar too was part of the official delegation but had to opt out after he tested positive for COVID-19.

India has been named a “country of honour” at Cannes this year. (ANI)

Tamannaah feels honoured at Red Carpet

Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia is attending the 2022 Cannes Film Festival as part of the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur led star-studded Indian delegation.

While speaking about being part of the festival, the ‘Baahubali’ actor shared that she’s very excited. “I am so excited about this, it’s such an honour and I am really looking forward,” she said. For her Red-Carpet look, Tamannaah had donned an elegant ball gown which had a trail. She rounded her look with smoky eyes and diamond earrings.



Apart from her, the Indian delegates at the 75th Cannes Film Festival include Ricky Kej, Vani Tripathi, Prasoon Joshi, AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde, Shekhar Kapur and folk singer Mame Khan.

On Wednesday, the Indian pavilion at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival will be inaugurated on Wednesday with a video message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the launch, Thakur along with a host of dignitaries will be present. (ANI)

