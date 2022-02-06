Centre has decided to give a state funeral and observe two-day national mourning on the sad demise of the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar…reports Asian Lite News

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa on Sunday cancelled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual poll rally in the state, in view of the death of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

“BJP’s events which include the PM’s virtual rally and the manifesto release functions have been cancelled. Nitin Gadkari’s public meeting has also been cancelled. Small constituency level events will continue to be held after offering condolences to Lata Mangueshkar,” Sawant told reporters.

“In view of Lata Mangshkar’s death, there is a two-day state mourning in Goa. All state functions have been cancelled,” he also said.

UP BJP puts off manifesto release

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh has put off the release of its ‘Sankalp Patra’, following the declaration of national mourning after the demise of singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India.

The ‘Sankalp Patra’ was scheduled to be released by Union Minister Amit Shah at the party’s state headquarters on Sunday morning.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had also reached the BJP office but after a meeting between the party leaders, the decision to put off the event was announced.

The party leaders also observed a two-minute silence in respect of the 92-year-old singer.

2-day national mourning, state funeral

Centre has decided to give a state funeral and observe two-day national mourning on the sad demise of the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Sunday.

According to the MHA officials, the Union government has also decided that as a mark of respect, two days of state mourning will be observed from Sunday (February 6) and and Monday (February 7). “During State Mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast both days throughout India and there will be no official entertainment.

It has also been decided that state funeral will be given to her, they added.

The MHA in its urgent communication to all Chief Secretaries and Administrators of Union Territories, said, “The Government of India announces the death of Kumari Lata Mangeshkar on February 6, 2022.”

India’s Melody Queen, who also composed music for Marathi films and was a producer as well, and had the distinction of being conferred with the highest civilian honours of India and France, passed away on Sunday morning at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she had been admitted because of Covid-related complications on January 11 this.

The Maharashtra government has also accorded the state funeral to the departed soul.

Lata Mangeshkar, India’s most loved singer who had once moved Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to tears, leaves behind a teary-eyed nation of admirers who grew up listening to her immutable voice give wings to the words of poets and the screen careers of legions of heroines.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and all political leaders have expressed their condolences over the demise of Lata Mangeshkar.

Heartbroken, but blessed to have known & loved this incredible soul…Lataji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music.

May she rest in peace & light up the heavens with her brightness 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/HjgIQyE7mo — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 6, 2022

Bollywood celebs offer respects

Kangana Ranaut conveyed the heartfelt sentiment of the Hindi film world when she wrote on her Instagram story: “What a loss!! India’s most beautiful voice is gone!! There will never be another Lataji.”

Anil Kapoor said he was heartbroken but “blessed to have known and loved this incredible soul.” Lata Mangeshkar had lent her voice under A.R. Rahman’s music direction to ‘Pukar’, the Raj Kumar Santoshi film starring Anil Kapoor.

He added: “Lataji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That’s how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music. May she rest in peace and light up the heavens with her brightness.”

Actor Jackie Shroff shared a post on Instagram, where he is seen holding a picture of the nonagenarian, and captioned it with a heartbreak emoji.

“An icon, a legend … words will always fall short. Thank you for your glorious voice, Lataji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come. RIP,” tweeted Shahid Kapoor.

Tamannaah Bhatia called it an end of an era. “We lost a legend today. Truly, an end of an era. May her soul rest in peace and glory.”

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt wrote: “#LataMangeshkar To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said on a personal note: “She has been a mother figure to me over the years, used to call her every fortnight and have conversations. It’s a personal loss for me. Her presence will be immensely missed in my life. Love you Didi. #OmShanti #VoiceofIndia”

Rapper Badshah quoted a song sung by her. He wrote: “Tera saaya sath hoga. Rest in Peace, Lataji.”

Actresss Nimrat Kaur said “India lost her voice today”, and added: “There will never be another … #RIPLataMangeshkar ji”

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli said he had the honour of working with Lata Mangeshkar in his first film, ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge’.

Had the honour of working with you in my first film. Recording with you was a learning & fun experience. Can’t forget how you pulled my leg by making me give ‘sur’! Your life will always be celebrated. #LataMangeshkar a medley of your songs by you https://t.co/ax7bVhyVJO pic.twitter.com/TH6OlqbyaZ — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) February 6, 2022

“Recording with you was a learning and fun experience. Can’t forget how you pulled my leg by making me give ‘sur’! Your life will always be celebrated. #LataMangeshkar a medley of your songs by you.”

Actress Dia Mirza, who shared a vintage photograph of the late singer, said: “Lata Mangeshkarji’s voice will always be India’s voice. Our glorious nightingale of India. Our Bharat Ratna.”

Esha Deol, whose father has acted in films featuring the songs of Lata Mangeshkar, said she was shocked and heartbroken by the news. “Her melodious voice will live in our hearts forever. Condolences to the family. OM Shanti #LataMangeshkar ji,” Esha added.

Advertisements

