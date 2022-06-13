Suzhal catches attention of cinephiles

The series stars an ensemble cast like Sriya Reddy, Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban in the lead roles…reports Asian Lite News

The recently released trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s new original series ‘Suzhal: The Vortex’ has caught the attention of both cinephiles and industry experts.



The gripping trailer has already garnered a resounding 50 million views. Here are five reasons why this gripping investigative drama that is set to premiere on June 17 should be on your watch list.



Reason 1: Enjoy it in a language of your choice



‘Suzhal: The Vortex’ is not just going to be available just in Tamil but in more than 30 Indian and foreign languages. The series is dubbed in multiple languages like Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, English along with foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic and Turkish, amongst others. The series will also be available with subtitles in additional foreign languages.



Reason 2: The series is created by the directors of the critically acclaimed ‘Vikram Vedha’



The show is created by Pushkar and Gayatri, who have been the power-couple when it comes to creating some amazing content. The duo is known to create magic on screen by their powerful and realistic story telling.

Reason 3: Stellar Star Cast



The series stars an ensemble cast like Sriya Reddy, Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban in the lead roles.



Reason 4: Spine chilling background score



Any good story with a talented star cast and story needs a strong background music which gives the right feels. ‘Suzhal: The Roar’, the title track, composed by music director Sam C.S, has hit all the right notes with it sending chills down one’s spine in the trailer.



Reason 5: Gripping storyline



There are some stories which make a mark and with the trailer, this one has definitely made an impact. The trailer itself was so gripping with so many elements that it made the audience curious about what’s going to happen next and what the story is about.



Launching on June 17, ‘Suzhal: The Vortex’ will premiere in over 30 languages in 240 countries and territories exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

