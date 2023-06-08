‘Adipurush’ final trailer launched; hints at ‘epic battle’

The trailer is laced with long dialogues that suit its universe but might not hold the audience’s attention for too long…reports Asian Lite News

The new trailer of the upcoming film ‘Adipurush’ was unveiled recently at Tirupati.



The trailer is 2 minutes and 24 seconds in length and opens with Saif Ali Khan’s character of Ravan abducting Kriti Sanon’s character of Janaki as Prabhas’s Ram challenges Ravan saying: “Aa raha hoon nyaay ke 2 pairon se anyay ke 10 sir kuchalne (I’m coming for you to battle out the injustice with the justice).”



It then presents a full blown saga of a battle. Raghav and the Vanar Sena embark on an extraordinary journey to bring back Janaki. The VFX however, comes across as a bit disappointing as the animated characters look far from real. The rotoscopy seems amateure and so does the rendering.

What does stand out in the trailer and builds the anticipation is the terrific background score by the music director duo Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara, who have earlier delivered the background score of the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 2019 blockbuster ‘War’.



The trailer is laced with long dialogues that suit its universe but might not hold the audience’s attention for too long.



‘Adipurush’, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations, is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.

Prabhas and Kriti

Ram Siya Ram high on emotions

After ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the makers of ‘Adipurush’ have unveiled ‘Ram Siya Ram’, or The Soul of Adipurush, song featuring lead stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

The T-Series official handle released the single on social media, and it said: “The soul of Adipurush, Ram Siya Ram #RamSiyaRam full song out now — #Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June.”

Adipurush.

Penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla and composed and crooned by Sachet and Parampara Tandon. ‘Ram Siya Ram’ is a soulful track that celebrates the emotional bond between Lord Rama and Sita and also features a couple of intense and emotional dialogues. The song is accompanied by visually stunning footage.

‘Adipurush’ is an mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film is written and directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. It also has Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in pivotal roles.

‘Adipurush’ anthem ‘Jai Shri Ram’

The first song of the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush — ‘Jai Shri Ram’ — was firstly released by the award-winning music composer duo Ajay and Atul Gogavale, better known as Ajay-Atul, with a live orchestra.

At the launch, the duo mentioned how a magical power was with them while they composed this anthemic number. The launch of the song with a 30-member chorus along with Ajay-Atul was indeed an uplifting experience.

Adipurush.

The duo, incidentally, have composed the music or written songs for an impressive array of films and TV serials in Hindi and Marathi, notably ‘Tumbbad’, ‘Zero’, ‘Super 30’, ‘Panipat’, ‘Tanhaji’ (helmed by ‘Adipurush’ director Om Raut) and most recently, Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Ved’.

Speaking at length about the journey of the song, Ajay said: “The inspiration of this song is the name of the song itself. This was the first song we composed for the film.

“When the film was offered to us, we were told about its scale. As soon as we heard the name of Shri Ram, that power and devotion automatically came to us. This magical power was with us while we were composing the song.”

