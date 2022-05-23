As per the media reports, Shyam Benegal couldn’t attend the Cannes Film Festival so he shared a video message expressing his gratitude…reports Asian Lite News

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal’s film ‘Mujib: The Making Of A Nation’ has received special attention at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival.



The movie revolves around the founder of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



The 90-second trailer was launched at the Indian Pavilion at Cannes in the presence of Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and Bangladesh’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud.



He shared: “This is an Indo-Bangladesh co-production, the first of its kind actually. This is a very important film because I personally think that I got the opportunity to work with some of the best actors of the subcontinent. Sheikh Mujibir was an extraordinary person.”



“He was a person who had a very middle-class background and lived a very simple life, but he had a burning ambition that helped him create Bangladesh. It was absolutely marvellous working on the film,” he added.

