Actress Vaani Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Shamshera’, has talked about her pairing with actor Ranbir Kapoor in the film. She says that the two actors have been told that they share great on-screen chemistry.



Vaani said: “Ranbir Kapoor is a pleasure to work with because he brings so much work ethic to the table. He is also a selfless actor who wants to creatively collaborate in a way that each scene turns out to be the best.”



“I had so much fun working and exchanging notes with him. I think Ranbir and I have given our best for Shamshera. We are definitely a fresh pairing on screen and I hope people love watching us together.”

Vaani hopes that her chemistry with Ranbir will be talked about.



She added: “We have been told that we have great chemistry but I hope that audiences too feel the same when they see us. It’s a film that everyone’s waiting for. Have worked really hard to bring something new to the table and as actors, we only want to entertain everyone to the fullest with Shamshera.”



Vaani, who will be seen in a drop-dead gorgeous avatar in ‘Shamshera’ in which she plays the role of a performer, says, “‘Shamshera’ is a theatrical experience like no other and I’m really happy that we have a release date that tells audiences that we are coming to entertain them with a story and a spectacle that will hopefully touch the hearts of every cinema lover across the country.”

Yash Raj Films ‘Shamshera’ is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu on July 22.

Seven long months journey to ‘background score’

Director Karan Malhotra has stated that the background score for the upcoming film ‘Shamshera’ starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, was created in seven months.



Karan said: “When a trailer or a video is made, there are so many elements at play to give our audiences maximum impact. And what is super exciting is when those elements are recognised and appreciated by our audiences.



“One such element of the Shamshera announcement video is the background score. It is heartening to receive such an encouraging reaction to the musical score of the video.”



He added: “And I promise you; this is truly just a glimpse of what the background score of Shamshera will finally deliver.



“Mithoon and I have spent an enthralling and exhaustive 7 months delivering to you a score that will truly give you a power-packed experience of the film and its epic conflict that awaits to unfold in the theatres.”

The film is a high-octane entertainer that is set in the heartland of India. The film stars Sanjay as Ranbir’s arch enemy. Sanjay will play the ruthless, merciless villain and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go against each other.



Vaani is paired opposite Ranbir and plays the role of a travelling performer of the country.

