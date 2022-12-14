‘Tujhe Bhi Chand’: A special tribute to frontline health workers

Directed by Dheer Momaya. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the video features Zoya Hussain and Armaan Ralhan…reports Asian Lite News

Shreya Ghoshal has shared her experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for ‘Sukoon’. The second song from the album, ‘Tujhe Bhi Chand’ sung by Shreya, is out and she says that it is a tribute to doctors and healthcare workers, who worked day and night during the pandemic.



She said: “Working with SLB Sir is a different and memorable experience. Every project with him is a new learning. The album ‘Sukoon’ is another masterpiece by him and I’m glad I got the opportunity to work with him on 2 of the songs from the album( ‘Tujhe Bhi Chand’ and ‘Qaraar’).”



‘Tujhe Bhi Chand’ depicts the story of two doctors working day and night for the patients during the pandemic lockdown. And it shows how they both slowly start liking each other and the more interesting aspect is that because of the masks they never see each other’s face but still care for each other.

Directed by Dheer Momaya. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the video features Zoya Hussain and Armaan Ralhan.



The ‘Bairi Piya’ singer added: “‘Tujhe Bhi Chand’ is especially very close to my heart, the lyrics, the composition and the instruments used have a very unique touch to it. I hope my audience loves it too.”



The song is out now on Saregama Music YouTube channel and all streaming apps.

