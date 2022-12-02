200 days under MBZ

Key decisions, contributions and meetings of President Sheikh Mohamed during the first 200 days of his presidency….reports Asian Lite News

On Thursday, the UAE completed 200 days under President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which he has strengthened the frameworks of national sustainable development and enhanced the country’s regional and international stature.

President Sheikh Mohamed’s decisions, contributions and meetings since his election as UAE President on 14th May, 2022, have proven that the country is advancing steadily towards a new era of development and international leadership.

A New Era

In a televised speech on 13th July, 2022, President Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the main features of the upcoming era to the UAE’s citizens and residents.

“Empowering the UAE’s people is and will remain the priority of our nation. Ensuring citizens’ comfort and happiness is the core of all our future plans,” he said in his speech, stressing that the UAE’s policy will always support peace and stability in the region and the entire world, based on wisdom and cooperation to achieve the interests of humanity.

MBZ

Global Summits

As of 14th May, 2022, President Sheikh Mohamed has participated in many international summits and meetings, underscoring the UAE’s prominent stature in the international community and its leading international role in promoting security and stability.

He remotely participated in the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate Change on 17th June.

On 14th July, he remotely participated in the I2U2 group meeting involving the UAE, the US, India and Israel.

He also participated in the Jeddah Security and Development Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia on 16th July, which was attended by the leaders of Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and the US.

President attended the Al Alamein Meeting organised by Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt, held on 23rd August, with the attendance of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, and His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of Jordan.

During a video call on 2nd November, President Sheikh Mohamed and US President Joe Biden discussed the historic friendship and strategic partnership between their countries.

Sheikh Mohamed led the country’s delegation to the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly referred to as COP27, held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt on 7th November, 2022.

He participated in the inauguration session of the 17th G20 summit hosted by Indonesia on 15th November, 2022.

Foreign Visits

The foreign visits conducted by Sheikh Mohamed the country’s efficient international presence, reinforcing its foreign policy approach that relies on diversifying relations and strengthening strategic partnerships regionally and globally.

His foreign visits have driven the efforts to ensure world security and stability. The visits included signing memoranda of understanding and agreements strengthening the bilateral ties between the UAE and several countries.



The first visit by Sheikh Mohamed abroad was to the French Republic on 18th July, 2022, in which he discussed with the French President, Emmanuel Macron, the historical ties between the two countries and the promising opportunities of boosting cooperation ties.



He then visited Republic of Seychelles, Arab Republic of Egypt, Greece, Sultanate of Oman, Serbia, Russia, Bahrain and Indonesia.



Foreign aid

The UAE continued its humanitarian policy and mission based on extending a helping hand to affected communities around the world through relief and humanitarian programs and projects that alleviate the suffering of those communities and promote their development.

On 19th May, 2022, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the provision of Dh35 million of urgent humanitarian aid to Somalia to support its developmental efforts.

The UAE’s initiative aimed to help meet the needs of the Somali people in various developmental areas, in an effort to improve their living conditions and enhance the Somali government’s capacity to deal with the humanitarian challenges facing Somalia.

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE operated an air bridge carrying food and medical supplies to Afghanistan, in addition to a medical team and field hospital.

The aid shipment came as part of the UAE’s efforts to address the current situation in Afghanistan and its contribution to alleviate the impact of the disaster that struck south-east Afghanistan.

On 9th June, President Sheikh Mohamed pledged US$25 million to Al Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem, to expands its medical supplies services.

The current pledge comes as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support Palestinian healthcare institutions, and to meet the needs of the Palestinian people.

The 250-bed Makassed Hospital, which was established in 1968, plays a key role in providing healthcare to the Palestinian community. It offers a full range of services, including cardiology, orthopedics, paediatric medicine, and neurology, in addition to providing comprehensive healthcare services. It is also serves as teaching hospital and a research facility.

On 20th August, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the provision of AED 25 million of urgent humanitarian aid to those affected and displaced due to torrential rains and floods in Sudan, to help alleviate their suffering and improve their living conditions.

On 27th August, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed ordered the provision of urgent relief aid to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which hit by torrential rains and floods that have resulted in deaths, injuries and displacements.

On18th October, 2022, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has ordered the provision of additional humanitarian relief aid worth US$100 million to Ukrainian civilians affected by the Ukraine crisis.

Resolutions and decrees

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed attached special importance to strengthening and developing the legislative system. His Highness issued a number of laws and decisions that contribute to supporting the state’s development and progress, and consolidating its prestigious position globally.

President ordered the completion of all housing grant applications submitted in previous years through the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, at a total cost of around AED 2.3 billion.

The move is part of the Initiatives of the UAE President and aligns with his keenness to enhance family stability for UAE citizens, as well as ensure decent living and improve the quality of life of UAE citizens.

The implementation of housing projects is among the UAE’s most admirable achievements, as well as a key pillar in the country’s comprehensive development journey, he said in conclusion.

Sheikh Mohamed has issued a directive granting children of Emirati mothers in the UAE the same benefits as other citizens for education and health. The decision will ensure children of all citizens receive equal treatment in those sectors. The move was made in line with efforts to support the families of children of female citizens.

President has directed the restructuring of the Social Welfare Programme of low-income citizens into an integrated programme worth AED28 billion instead of AED14 billion. The move aimed at raising the annual social support allocation from AED2.7 billion to AED5 billion.

The directive embodies his keenness to support low-income Emirati families to ensure family and social stability and provide the citizens with a decent life.

In implementation of the directives, the Non-performing Debt Relief Fund has announced that 17 banks and financial institutions have waived the debts of 1,214 Emirati citizens, with a total value of more than AED536,230,000.

The President has also issued Decree Federal Law No.9 for 2022 on domestic helpers to strengthen domestic labour rights. The aims to regulate the employment relationship of domestic helpers in the UAE, as well as set and balance the rights and responsibilities of all relevant parties involved.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]