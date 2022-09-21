Abdullah meets Yemen’s Leadership Council Chairman

Sheikh Abdullah commended the well-established historical and brotherly relations between the UAE and the sisterly Republic of Yemen, stressing the UAE’s firm commitment to support the Yemeni people…reports Asian Lite News

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has met with Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Chairman on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting touched on ways to further develop joint cooperation between the two brotherly countries, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE’s support for the Presidential Leadership Council and its sincere national efforts to achieve security and stability throughout the Yemeni territories, and to meet the aspirations of the brotherly Yemeni people for development, progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the well-established historical and brotherly relations between the UAE and the sisterly Republic of Yemen, stressing the UAE’s firm commitment to support the Yemeni people at various levels.

For his part, Dr. Al-Alimi valued the UAE’s continued support for the Yemeni people, stressing the strong historical and brotherly relations that bring together the two brotherly countries.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdullah also met separately with a number of foreign ministers of countries participating in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He met Demeke Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia; Dr. Fuad Hussein, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq; Ilia Darchiashvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia; Naglaa Al-Manqoush, Minister of Foreign Affairsof Libya; Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada; Pekka Haavisto, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland; Vladimir Norov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan; Livia Agosti, State Secretary of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs; and Mohamed Salem Ould Marzouk, Mauritanian Foreign Minister.

During the meetings, the parties reviewed bilateral cooperation and partnership between the UAE and these countries in several sectors, including energy, renewable energy, food security, economic, educational, tourism, investment and culture.

The meetings reviewed bilateral relations and strategic partnerships in all sectors, including economic, investment, financial, renewable energy, food security, cultural, educational and tourism, between the UAE and these countries.

The meetings also reviewed the global efforts made to combat climate, especially with the UAE hosting the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in 2023.

