President MBZ receives Kazakh PM

The meeting addressed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various domains and ways to develop them…reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis today, Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, who is on a working visit to the country.

President His Highness welcomed the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and conveyed his greetings to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, wishing him good health and happiness and further progress and prosperity to Kazakhstan and its people.

The meeting addressed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various domains and ways to develop them.

For his part, Ismailov thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception, and conveyed to him the greetings of President Tokayev and his wishes of continued health and happiness, and further progress and development for the UAE and its people.

Present at the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and several ministers and senior officials.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]