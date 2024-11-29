Burj Khalifa’s gets a dazzling lighting overhaul 

This upgrade will debut during the UAE’s Eid Al Etihad celebrations on December 1, 2024, and set the stage for Burj Khalifa’s 15th anniversary on January 4, 2025….reports Asian Lite News

Emaar Properties has announced the completion of a revolutionary façade lighting upgrade for Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. This dynamic RGBW lighting system, integrating cutting-edge technology with the building’s architectural artistry, will debut during the UAE’s Eid Al Etihad celebrations on December 1, 2024, and set the stage for Burj Khalifa’s 15th anniversary on January 4, 2025.

The upgrade transforms the iconic façade into a stunning visual spectacle, offering a wide spectrum of vibrant colours and effects, enhancing the guest experience while reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global leader in innovation and design excellence.

The process was carefully coordinated, with a six-month mock-up testing to ensure seamless integration. The upgraded system features dynamic RGBW technology, replacing static lights with colour-changing, addressable fixtures to create complex lighting effects. Without compromising Burj Khalifa’s sleek design, the system can create dynamic lighting scenes, from festive displays to everyday illuminations, complementing the tower’s media screen and adapting to various occasions and celebrations.

Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Executive Director, Emaar Properties, said, “Burj Khalifa has always stood as a beacon of what is possible when vision meets innovation. This lighting overhaul is a testament to our continuous pursuit of excellence and a tribute to the UAE’s spirit of progress. As we unveil this stunning upgrade during Eid Al Etihad celebrations and approach the tower’s 15th anniversary, this transformation marks a new chapter in its legacy, reaffirming Dubai as a city of boundless ambition.”

The lighting system not only enhances Burj Khalifa’s visual presence but also strengthens its position as a global icon of architectural brilliance and a symbol of modern design innovation. By perfectly blending technology with artistry, this project sets a new benchmark for architectural lighting and promises to inspire future projects worldwide.

