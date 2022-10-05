Afghanistan recieves $40mn cash aid

This is the second batch of 40 million US dollars in cash aid sent to Afghanistan by the international community over the past week…reports Asian Lite News

Afghanistan has received a batch of 40 million US dollars in humanitarian cash aid for bolstering its economy, said Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the country’s central bank in a statement on Wednesday.

This is the second batch of 40 million US dollars in cash aid sent to Afghanistan by the international community over the past week, Xinhua news agency reported.

“As part of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan a batch of 40 million US dollars in cash reached Kabul Tuesday and was transferred to one of the country’s commercial banks,” the statement said without naming the bank where the cash has been deposited.

The war-town and economically impoverished Afghanistan received a similar amount on September 22 as part of support to raise the country’s foreign reserve, which has reached more than 1.2 billion US dollars.

