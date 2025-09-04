UAE rescue teams fly into quake zone

UAE swiftly deploys rescue teams and relief aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan as casualties surpass 1,400; rugged terrain and dwindling resources make global support critical now….reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates has launched a large-scale humanitarian mission to Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake devastated eastern provinces, killing more than 1,400 people and injuring over 3,000. Entire villages have been flattened, thousands of homes reduced to rubble, and already vulnerable communities left struggling for survival.

Responding to the disaster, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the immediate deployment of the UAE Search and Rescue Team and operatives from the Joint Operations Command. The team departed for Afghanistan to join local authorities in assessing the destruction, leading rescue operations, and providing logistical and medical support to survivors.

Upon arrival, Emirati specialists began field assessments to boost the effectiveness of rescue missions, while parallel efforts by the Emirates Red Crescent ensured urgent humanitarian supplies reached affected families. Relief cargo included tents, medical equipment, and essential goods for families left homeless. Officials stressed that the UAE’s priority is to save lives and alleviate suffering, in line with its humanitarian values and international commitments.

“The UAE’s frontline heroes remain at the forefront of global humanitarian missions,” an official statement said, noting that the aid reflects the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s enduring legacy of solidarity with those in need.

Rising casualties, mounting desperation

The earthquake struck on 31 August with a magnitude of 6.0, ripping through Kunar and Nangarhar provinces at a shallow depth of just 10km. According to Afghan authorities and international reports, at least 1,469 people have been killed and more than 3,700 injured. Over 8,000 homes are reported destroyed, leaving tens of thousands homeless.

Adding to the crisis, two aftershocks of magnitude 4.3 and 4.8 rattled the region on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, further destabilising fragile structures and fuelling fears of more collapses. Shallow quakes are particularly destructive, with seismic waves reaching the surface faster and with greater intensity.

Rescue operations have been slowed by blocked mountain roads, landslides, and bad weather. Helicopters have been deployed, and Afghan authorities have airdropped commando units to reach cut-off villages. Still, aid workers warn that the window to save survivors trapped under debris is rapidly closing.

WFP and global aid agencies step in

The World Food Programme (WFP) has mobilised emergency aid to the hardest-hit regions. Initial shipments included food staples and high-energy biscuits, with more relief flights scheduled. Harald Mannhardt, WFP’s regional director, described scenes of “homes reduced to rubble, roads destroyed, landslides everywhere, and tragically, lives lost.” He said WFP teams are working closely with rescue missions and stand ready to expand operations.

However, funding remains a critical obstacle. Aid agencies have warned that only about 28% of this year’s humanitarian appeal for Afghanistan has been met. Without new pledges, food, shelter, and medical services risk being severely disrupted.

India was among the first to respond, airlifting 21 tonnes of relief supplies to Kabul. Shipments included blankets, tents, hygiene kits, medicines, generators, and water purification tablets. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed that the aid reached Afghanistan by air on Tuesday.

Australia announced it would channel relief through the UN-managed fund, pledging contributions alongside a $7.6 million release from UN reserves. Other countries and aid organisations are expected to follow as the scale of destruction becomes clearer.

The UN has also appealed for urgent assistance, warning that many affected communities were already struggling from flash floods earlier this year and are now facing worsening weather conditions that threaten to deepen the crisis.

UAE’s humanitarian diplomacy in focus

The UAE’s involvement is the latest demonstration of its role as a global humanitarian hub. Its dual focus on direct relief and international coordination has earned recognition for its swift and organised responses to crises, from Gaza to South Asia. Officials underscored that the UAE’s action in Afghanistan reflects its broader commitment to global stability, peace, and humanitarian solidarity.

For families in Kunar and Nangarhar, the situation remains dire. With roads cut off and aftershocks shaking already devastated villages, the arrival of international aid offers a fragile lifeline. The coming days will be critical in determining how many lives can be saved and how quickly the country can begin its long road to recovery.