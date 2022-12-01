DMCC boosts UAE-Poland relations

The agreement will see DMCC and KSEZ work closely together to exchange knowledge and professional expertise, in turn further connecting the two countries’ business communities…reports Asian Lite News

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Katowice Special Economic Zone (KSEZ), aimed at creating new business opportunities and expanding upon the UAE-Poland strong economic relations.

The agreement will see DMCC and KSEZ work closely together to exchange knowledge and professional expertise, in turn further connecting the two countries’ business communities and supporting the growth of enterprise and trade relations.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, and Janusz Michałek, Ph.D., President of the Board, Katowice SEZ Co. on 24th November, 2022.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said, “With an ever-strengthening bilateral relationship, there is a significant opportunity to deepen ties between Poland and Dubai. This was the core goal of our recent Made For Trade Live roadshow event in Warsaw, and is exactly what we will achieve through this agreement with Katowice Special Economic Zone. We look forward to working together over the coming years to open up opportunities for Polish enterprises seeking expansion through Dubai.”

DMCC has played a significant role in enhancing UAE-Poland commercial relations and is currently home to over 40 leading Polish businesses, which use the free zone as a hub for doing business and trading with countries around the world.

For his part, Janusz Michałek added, “The symbiotic partnership between DMCC and KSEZ presents companies in both business districts with new ways to connect and engage with international peers. Through this MoU, we are proud to be playing a role in driving the growth of the Poland-UAE relationship.”

With a long-standing history of deep cultural, diplomatic and commercial ties, Poland is an important growth market for businesses in Dubai and DMCC.

For nearly a decade, the UAE has been Poland’s largest economic and trade partner in the Arab world. Non-oil trade between the two countries totalled US$1.3 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

This collaboration agreement comes just a few months after Ahmed Bin Sulayem and DMCC successfully concluded their first official visit to Warsaw as part of DMCC’s flagship Made for Trade Live roadshow.

DMCC explored bilateral opportunities and held discussions with several businesses and trade associations to enhance collaboration in key areas such as technology, telecommunications, and financial institutions.

