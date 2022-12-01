MBZ reviews advancing ties with Yemen

The two sides also discussed ways to support peace in Yemen, alleviate the suffering of its people, and achieve its aspirations for stability and construction…reports Asian Lite News

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed with Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen the prospects of advancing their bilateral relations.

During the meeting that took place today at Qasr Al-Shati Palace, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Al-Alimi, who briefed the UAE president on the latest developments in Yemen.

The two sides also discussed ways to support peace in Yemen, alleviate the suffering of its people, and achieve its aspirations for stability and construction.

For his part, Al-Alimi congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the 51st UAE National Day 2022, wishing the Emirates continued progress and prosperity. He also expressed his thanks to His Highness for the warm welcome, appreciating the great support provided by the UAE to Yemen and its people at various levels.

In September, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting touched on ways to further develop joint cooperation between the two countries, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE’s support for the Presidential Leadership Council and its sincere national efforts to achieve security and stability throughout the Yemeni territories, and to meet the aspirations of the brotherly Yemeni people for development, progress and prosperity.

He also commended the well-established historical and brotherly relations between the UAE and the sisterly Republic of Yemen, stressing the UAE’s firm commitment to support the Yemeni people at various levels.

For his part, Dr. Al-Alimi valued the UAE’s continued support for the Yemeni people, stressing the strong historical and brotherly relations that bring together the two brotherly countries.

In October, UAE President’s Diplomatic Adviser Dr. Anwar Gargash said the UAE supports the UN’s efforts and that of the international community to ensure Yemen’s stability and end the suffering of the Yemeni people, who are facing devastating humanitarian conditions.

This was during his meeting with Hans Grundberg, United Nations (UN) Special Envoy for Yemen.

He also commended the role of Saudi Arabia in supporting the work of the UN and the international community to reach a political solution to the crisis. He also noted the positive response of the Yemeni government to the UN’s suggestions on extending the truce and affirmed his support for Yemen’s Presidential Council.

Grundberg talked about the efforts of all Yemeni parties and the international community to reach a ceasefire and lauded the UAE’s relevant role.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]