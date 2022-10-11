Dubai Miracle Garden opens with new attractions

The park’s latest attractions include Floral Tunnels and 3D water and lighting installations….reports Asian Lite News

In line with Dubai’s aim of becoming the world’s most visited destination, Dubai Miracle Garden opened doors for local and international visitors for its eleventh season. Visitors to the world’s largest natural flower garden will enjoy never-before-seen floral and water-themed attractions. As the 11th season coincides with the FIFA World Cup, the region’s biggest sporting event, characters from The Smurfs will be seen sporting jerseys of different participating nations in the park.



Engineer Abdel Naser Rahhal, Creator and Co-Founder of Dubai Miracle Garden, said: “We are excited to open the doors for our 11th season. As one of the UAE’s top attractions, Dubai Miracle Garden is proud to contribute to Dubai’s tourism ecosystem by offering a unique and diverse experience to residents and overseas visitors, further enhancing the city’s position as a year-round must-visit destination. We are proud to play a role in making Dubai a global destination for lifestyle and tourism.”

The destination is gearing up for a renewed sense of confidence amongst international visitors as a post-COVID world allows for easier and safer travel plans. A team of designers and sculptors have put the final touches on multi-sensory exhibits and attractions that appeal to children and adults alike.



Engineer Rahhal added: “We are delighted with how Dubai Miracle Garden has grown from strength to strength over the years. With every new season, there are high expectations to surpass the creativity, innovation and scale of floral exhibits we’ve had in the past. In the 11th edition, Dubai Miracle Garden is prepared to bedazzle its visitors more than ever before.”



He continued: “The Smurfs attraction was a huge hit during our milestone season last year. So, this year, we have scaled up the level of entertainment and the characters’ involvement in the garden. We’re also extremely proud to reflect the excitement around the World Cup within the garden. This year, visitors at Dubai Miracle Garden will feel at one with nature, multi-sensory experiences and family entertainment.”

Cheer on your football team with The Smurfs

Iconic characters from The Smurfs will wear jerseys of different participating nations in this year’s FIFA World Cup when the competition officially kicks off on November 20th. This is expected to create buzz and excitement amongst visitors to snap a picture and show their support for their favourite team in the company of their favourite character. The characters will stand at four meters in height and blend with the picturesque flowers in the garden.



Following last year’s positive responses and success, The Smurf Village will be expanded to cover more area within the garden and host newer characters.

Floral tunnels

The fanfare around the 11th edition of Dubai Miracle Garden is accompanied by a host of never-before-seen attractions in the region. Amongst the new exhibits are ‘Floral Tunnels’, where families can rest, reflect or even enjoy a meal while a brilliant display of flowers leaves them feeling tranquil and inspired.



Further, the garden is adding new water-themed attractions to complement the floral ones. This season will see innovative 3-D water and lighting installations and water mills inside lakes.



Among the new attractions in the garden are two giant hands in the shape of a heart, making it a certain favourite amongst teenagers and families eager to photograph special moments and share their experiences with friends on social media.



Other attractions making a comeback this year are distinctive hammocks and floating beds inspired by the Caribbean and Asian traditions, where people can rest, relax, and admire their awe-inspiring beauty.



The new attractions come against a backdrop of existing exhibits and installations that have made Dubai Miracle Garden one of the top tourist destinations in the UAE.

Spread across 72,000 square meters in the heart of Dubailand, Dubai Miracle Garden hosts a record-breaking 150 million natural flowers of more than 120 varieties. The park has dedicated areas for entertainment, including an amphitheatre, and the sale of food and beverages.



Engineer Abdel Naser Rahhal said the 11th season of Dubai Miracle Garden stands for optimism and the miraculous way Dubai, the UAE and the rest of the world are bouncing back after the pandemic.



“We are eager to see the smiles and shine in the eyes of visitors whom the garden’s offerings will thoroughly inspire. The floral installations, both new and old, are a testament to our shared creative spirit and our attachment to nature. The continued success of Dubai Miracle Garden, year after year, shows our dedication to uplifting the spirits of the country’s people and international travellers through challenging times and giving them many floral-inspired reasons to smile,” said Engineer Abdel Naser Rahhal.



Beginning October 10, Dubai Miracle Garden will open daily from 9:00am until 9:00pm during weekdays and from 9:00am until 11:00pm on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) and public holidays. Admission tickets are priced at AED75 for adults (over 12 years old) and AED60 for children aged 12 and below. Children below the age of three and people of determination can access the park for free.

